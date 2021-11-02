More

    The epidemic has killed more than five million people worldwide

    BALANCE SHEET – This count only represents a share of deaths actually linked to the virus

    The Covid-19 pandemic has caused the death of more than 5 million people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease in late December 2019, according to a count by the AFP Monday evening from official reports.

    This report, which takes into account the deaths recorded by the national health authorities, only represents a part of the deaths actually linked to the coronavirus. The WHO estimates that by considering the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that officially recorded.

    Disparate depending on the continent

    While the number of daily deaths across the world has dropped, for the first time in nearly a year, below 8,000 at the beginning of October, the situation is disparate depending on the continent.


    “The total number of Covid-19 cases and deaths is increasing for the first time in two months, this is due to the current rise in the epidemic in Europe, which outweighs the decline observed in other regions of the world ”, explained Thursday Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the WHO, during a press conference.

    A record that is sometimes largely underestimated

    In the European region (52 countries and territories ranging from the Atlantic coast to (…) Read more on 20minutes

