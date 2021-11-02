the fallen stars of the internet bubble

Several companies such as Alcatel, Vivendi or Orange (formerly France Telecom) have fallen dramatically.

It was in the crazy years from 1998 to 2000. In the elevator of the TF1 tower, a video screen allowed employees to see the group’s share price climb at the same time as they climbed the floors. Michel Bon, the CEO of France Telecom signed the biggest check in the history of the former public monopoly to buy its British competitor Orange. Serge Tchuruk refocused the Alcatel conglomerate on telecom equipment to take advantage of the boom in Internet connections, while the Lagardère group surfed on the fashion for providers of access to a stammering web (access was then limited to a speed of 128 or 512 kbit per second) with Club Internet.

And Jean-Marie Messier’s Vivendi, baptized J6M for Jean-Marie Messier myself master of the world, had no limits. In 2000, he swallowed up the Americans Universal and EchoStar in quick succession. J6M then moved to New York and had an office in Hollywood within Universal Studios. With his head in the clouds, he threw in