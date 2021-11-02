More

    the fallen stars of the internet bubble

    Business


    Several companies such as Alcatel, Vivendi or Orange (formerly France Telecom) have fallen dramatically.

    It was in the crazy years from 1998 to 2000. In the elevator of the TF1 tower, a video screen allowed employees to see the group’s share price climb at the same time as they climbed the floors. Michel Bon, the CEO of France Telecom signed the biggest check in the history of the former public monopoly to buy its British competitor Orange. Serge Tchuruk refocused the Alcatel conglomerate on telecom equipment to take advantage of the boom in Internet connections, while the Lagardère group surfed on the fashion for providers of access to a stammering web (access was then limited to a speed of 128 or 512 kbit per second) with Club Internet.

    Read alsoOVHcloud out of order before going public

    And Jean-Marie Messier’s Vivendi, baptized J6M for Jean-Marie Messier myself master of the world, had no limits. In 2000, he swallowed up the Americans Universal and EchoStar in quick succession. J6M then moved to New York and had an office in Hollywood within Universal Studios. With his head in the clouds, he threw in

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 67% left to discover.


    To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleQAnon followers gathered in Dallas, hoping for return of JFK’s deceased son
    Next articleChampions League – Malmö – Chelsea: The Blues win a third success thanks to Hakim Ziyech (0-1)

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC