Prices, the main criterion of choice for consumers before the crisis, are gradually giving way to confidence in the brand and ease of purchase.

The chain of frozen food stores Picard has risen to the first step of the podium of the favorite brands of the French, according to the annual study of the firm OC and C, relayed Tuesday, November 2 by BFMTV.

Next come the Decathlon sports equipment stores and Leroy Merlin DIY stores. the American giant Amazon is for its part out of the Top 10, while he was first in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

In 2019, however, he was already ranked 9th. With the relegation of Amazon, this Top 10 only includes brands that have physical stores.





OC and C was also interested in the criteria used by the French to choose their stores. Before the crisis, the main criterion was the price. But since, according to the study, confidence in the brand and ease of purchase came first. For example, Picard is the second most cited brand for trust, and 4th for reliability. Consumers also highlight expertise and favor specialist brands: Decathlon, Fnac (4th) or Yves Rocher (8th). Note that Amazon remains the first brand cited for ease of purchases.

The Leclerc supermarkets are 5th, Cultura 6th, Grand Frais 7th, Galeries Lafayette 8th and Boulanger 10th.

If the chain of organic food stores Biocoop leaves in 2021 the Top 10 that it occupied since 2018, 58% of consumers say they value the environment. Moreover, Biocoop comes first in another OC and C barometer focused on sustainable development. In this ranking, La Vie Claire comes in 2nd, Aroma-Zone and the clothing resale site Vinted in 4th.