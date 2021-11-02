the first reviews have fallen for the New Blood revival

Dexter: New Blood was greeted by critics a little cautious, between the blood and the snow of the series.

Dexter, it’s a big phenomenon at the breaking Bad, with one big difference: the series which followed the doctor-police officer using his status to cover up his murders had an ultra-controversial end, deemed disappointing and certainly not up to all the development of the main character (and Michael C. Hall, who plays the title role, also finds this ending spoiled).

On that bad final note, we thought that Dexter would remain to this effect Game Of Thrones. But finally, a relaunch of the series was announced under the name of Dexter: New Blood. Set ten years after the events of the flagship series, the trailers touted a frozen and bloody return for the psychopathic genius of crime. The first episodes having been made available to the English-speaking press, the critics threw themselves into the arms of Dexter Morgan. So, too much drop or welcome renewal? Newspaper.

“The grades had better be good, otherwise …”

“There are a lot of things to like. Obviously, we would be right not to give the series a chance because of the finale of the previous one, but I encourage you to give yourself a try with Dexter: New Blood. Clyde Philips and Michael C. Hall did not embark on this revival project lightly […] They want to do things right. Dexter Morgan couldn’t hide forever. So go see what his new life looks like. You will like the new effects as well as the old ones. “ Uproxx

“The cool thing about Dexter: New Blood is that it’s both shameless and fun at the same time. The critically-acclaimed episodes are tinged with very dark humor while providing drama. compelling human. This miniseries doesn’t fundamentally revolutionize its formula, but gives fans of the character a good outing for him. ” Decide

“A clever and captivating resurrection of one of the greatest, most macabre antiheroes of all time.” TV Insider

The forced smile of the series so as not to disappoint the fan

“Despite all the horrible things he does, the show manages to keep Dexter human and endearing. The fact that he can’t escape his true murderous nature is something we come to sympathize with. Deep down, everyone has something in him that he refutes, but with which he still has to come to terms. Like Dexter, you can run away from everything except yourself. For the disappointed fans of the original series, New Blood is very promising. fingers so that the end follows, in terms of quality. “ Collider





“Dexter, as the ultimate good genius of evil, is fascinating to watch. From the launch of this new series, we become very attached to him, to his attempt to build a new life. And because he is endearing. , we hope that he will get away with his crimes. Nevertheless, the series is a victim of his legacy, beaten at its own game with its predecessor who has already shown us all the variations of the anti-hero. “ TheWrap

We don’t shy away from the weight of a bad clash

“Dexter remains Dexter. Most of the stories New Blood tells may be familiar, even reassuring. Watching Dexter expertly scramble to cover up the traces of his crimes is always captivating … but the rest is not so welcome. secondary characters are not sufficiently characterized. The depiction of local customs is rather superficial, and the series’ disdain for journalism is very much present. “ IndieWire

We will understand, the mini-series may have undeniable qualities, the shadow of the original series still hangs in people’s minds. Yes Dexter: New Blood plays the card of the temporal ellipse to avoid the bashing era of his finale, it is obviously to better refocus on what makes the strength of his character. It remains to be seen how much the series can be self-sufficient while at the same time reconciling early fans. The series will air on the American channel Showtime from November 7 and in France on Canal + in December 2021.