More

    The flight of the “Crew-3” astronauts to the space station still delayed

    Technology


    published on Tuesday 02 November 2021 at 07:56

    NASA and SpaceX on Monday postponed for the second time in a few days the takeoff of the rocket which is to take four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), due to a “minor health problem” in one of the members of the crew.

    The problem “is not a medical emergency and is unrelated to Covid-19,” NASA said in a statement, without giving further details.

    US astronauts Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn, as well as German astronaut Matthias Maurer, will remain in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center pending, the agency added.

    They were initially scheduled to take off early Sunday morning. But due to bad weather, the flight had already been postponed to Wednesday.

    The launch is now scheduled for Saturday at 11:36 p.m. local time (03:36 GMT Sunday), from Cape Canaveral, Florida.


    This mission, called Crew-3, is the third regular manned mission provided by SpaceX on behalf of the US Space Agency. Elon Musk’s company allowed NASA to resume flights from American soil, after the shutdown of space shuttles in 2011.

    Astronauts are expected to spend about six months in orbit and conduct numerous experiments aboard this flying laboratory.

    They are to replace the four Crew-2 astronauts, including Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, who have been in the ISS since April.

    Crew-2’s return to Earth is normally scheduled for “early November” but NASA explained Monday “continue to assess possible dates” and not rule out “indirect handover” rather than direct between the two crews.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleJavier Pastore on Lionel Messi: “We will see the real Messi in the second part of the championship”
    Next articleAlec Baldwin’s fatal shot: the assistant director who gave the lethal weapon finally breaks the silence

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC