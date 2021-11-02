The French car market still in sharp decline in October

If the start of 2021 had been better than the beginning of 2020, paralyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic, sales figures have been weak again since June

The French auto market fell 30.7% year-on-year in October, dropping to 37.3% from October 2019 before the pandemic, according to raw figures from the Committee of French Automobile Manufacturers (CCFA) released on Monday. . If the start of 2021 had been better than the beginning of 2020, paralyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic, sales figures have been weak again since June.

“The effects of the slowdown in orders and delivery delays linked to the shortage of semiconductors are increasing,” commented the firm AAAdata. Stellantis, the result of the merger of PSA (Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel) and FCA (Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, etc.) remains in first place in October with 34.5% of the passenger car market, but the group has lost nearly 4 points of market share with registrations falling by 37.6% in one year.





The opportunity progresses

Its rival, the Renault group, in the process of transitioning to a strategy based more on unit margins than volumes, saw them fall by 28.7%, with a French market share of 25.7%. Registrations of the Romanian brand Dacia increased by 2.8% while those of Renault plunged by 38.1%. Also plummeting for the first foreign group, Volkswagen, whose registrations fell by 40.3% in October. The German giant’s market share reached 10.1%. A total of 118,521 new passenger cars were put on the roads of France last month, compared to 171,050 in October 2020.

Over the first ten months of the year, the French market is up 3.1%, with 1.379 million new cars registered. There are only 21.7% of diesel vehicles (a figure down 9.4 points in one year), while the share of hybrids has risen to 25.4% (+12 points) and that of electric vehicles at 8.9% (+2.9 points). The second-hand market is also down significantly in October (-13.3%), but “up 9.6% over ten months”, according to AAAdata.