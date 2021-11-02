The G20 wants to return 100 billion dollars to the most vulnerable countries thanks to the funds of the IMF

The G20 countries, meeting in Rome this weekend, announced their intention to return 100 billion dollars to the most vulnerable countries, via the special drawing rights issued by the IMF, to help them face the difficulties arising from the coronavirus crisis.

“We welcome recent pledges worth around $ 45 billion, as a step towards a total global ambition of $ 100 billion in voluntary contributions for countries most in need,” said the Minister. G20 in a statement after the summit.

Thus, 100 billion of the 650 billion dollars of special drawing rights (SDRs) will be returned to the countries most in difficulty. An SDR is an international monetary instrument created in 1969 by the IMF to supplement the official foreign exchange reserves of member countries, and whose value is now based on five currencies (the US dollar, the euro, the pound sterling, the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan).

FRANCE WILL PAY 20% OF ITS SDRs TO POOR COUNTRIES

SDRs are usually allocated to member countries in proportion to their IMF quota, which is notably calculated using GDP and the rate of openness of the economy. Thus, the richest countries have larger shares, and therefore receive the bulk of the SDRs. To counter this, the G20 countries have therefore undertaken to return part of the money received by the IMF to countries in difficulty.





“France has set the benchmark at 20% reallocation of our own special drawing rights, as followed by the Americans, the British, the Italians and other countries who have pledged to contribute,” Emmanuel Macron told the outcome of the G20 summit. Canada has also said it will distribute 20% of its SDRs to developing countries, and Japan has announced a stake of $ 4 billion. Spain, which is not part of the G20, has also announced similar targets.

For a lasting economic recovery of the countries that need our support, the G20 states can together share 100 billion dollars with the IMF. France is committed to it. Other members of the G20 are joining us. I call on our partners to do it too. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 30, 2021

“I would like to say here that this reallocation of our special drawing rights is additional and additional to everything that is done elsewhere in the climate field”, specified the President of the Republic, while the rich countries are also committed to pay 100 billion euros to the poorest countries to deal with the climate crisis.