the galleys of Newcastle to find his coach

What follows after this advertisement

Emery to save the Magpies?

Newcastle continue to look for their future coach, and, for now, the Magpies are doing nothing. They have multiplied the leads but have only met with refusals for the moment. Yet there have been many attempts: Zinedine Zidane, Antontio Conte, Brendan Rodgers, Erik Ten Hag, all refused the proposals of the English club. The last name that came out is that ofUnai emery. Still, he is under contract with Villarreal until 2023, and, most importantly, he plays the Champions League with the yellow submarine. But Emery would still be interested and there are talks between him and the English club, according to Skysports. Be careful, the Magpies will have to drop £ 5m to snatch him away from his current club, just under € 6m.





Ramos could get expensive

The case of Sergio ramos more and more questions on the side of Paris. Because the Ile-de-France club is thinking of separating from the Spanish defender. But according to the Spanish media Iusport, it will not be free for PSG which will have to pay compensation, calculated on Ramos’ salary. It could be a nice sum, since the former Real Madrid earns around € 15m per season.

The Good Tale!

Tottenham have found their new coach, it’s now official. He was in Newcastle’s sights, but he ultimately chose Spurs, that’s Antonio Conte. The Italian technician has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the London club, until 2023. And his mission will therefore be to raise Tottenham and return to the top of the Premier League standings.