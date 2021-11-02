The game “Adibou” will resurrect in the form of an application

Released in 1992, the game Adibou featured a humanoid alien who accompanied children in their development through educational games. Originally intended for 4 to 7 year olds, Adibou Made them bake cakes, paint, but also offered games around mathematics, nature, languages ​​and even science.

VIDEO GAMES – Something to delight the nostalgic. The French video game studio Ubisoft, announced this Monday, November 1, the return ofAdibou, a cult educational game that marked many children and their parents in the 1990s.

Adibou was available on computer, then on console (Wii, PlayStation) until 2009. Ubisoft announced its return by specifying that the development of the new version had been entrusted to Wiloki, a company run by the descendants of Roland Oskian, creator ofAdibou.

Adibou, in this new version, will be available as an app. We can therefore play with the friendly alien on smartphone, tablet and computer.





Following the announcement, the reactions of Internet users did not take long. The children of the 90s do not hide their nostalgia and their joy at the return of the game.