The game phenomenon Fortnite to withdraw from China

The game phenomenon Fortnite, which brings together millions of online followers around the world, will withdraw from China, announced its publisher Epic Games, at a time when the communist power tightens the screw on the digital sector.

The Chinese authorities, which are particularly picky about competition and personal data issues, have pinned down several heavyweights in the sector for practices hitherto widely tolerated.

Video games, which in China represent a significant financial windfall but are criticized for their addictive side among young people, has not been spared.

In August, the authorities imposed a drastic limit of 3 hours of video games per week for those under 18, while some could spend days glued to their screens.

In this context, the American publisher of Fortnite will permanently close the Chinese version of the game, he said.

“On November 15th at 11am, we will shut down the game servers and players [en Chine] will no longer be able to connect, “Epic Games wrote in a statement on Sunday.





Already since Monday, the game does not accept any more new players in China, specifies the company, which counts among its shareholders the Chinese giant of the Internet Tencent.

“Fortnite” is one of the most popular games in the world, with more than 350 million users, more than the American population.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite is a so-called “battle royale” game, where participants seek to be the last to survive.

The game has a specific version in China where violent, obscene or politically sensitive content is strictly regulated.

While Fortnite is free to download, it generates billions in revenue with the purchase by players of additional content, such as outfits and dance moves, for their characters.

Gambling has quickly become a worldwide phenomenon, to the point that certain games are now watched live by millions of spectators.

With this audience, Fortnite has opened up in recent months to collaborations with celebrities who appear occasionally in the game in the form of avatars.

This is the case of the American singer Ariana Grande who had performed some of her songs for a weekend this summer.

Epic Games had previously launched events with American rapper Travis Scott and Brazilian soccer star Neymar.

Citing a “difficult environment”, the professional social network LinkedIn of Microsoft also announced last month its next withdrawal from China.

