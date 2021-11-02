The game phenomenon Fortnite to withdraw from China

This announcement comes after the implementation by Beijing of a drastic limit on the use of video games.

The online video game Fortnite, which brings together millions of online followers around the world, will withdraw from China, its publisher, the American Epic Games, announced on Sunday in a statement. “On November 15 at 11 a.m., we will be shutting down the game servers and players [en Chine] will no longer be able to connect“Said Epic Games. Already since Monday, the game does not accept any more new players in China, specifies the company, which counts among its shareholders the Chinese giant of the Internet Tencent.

Read alsoAya Nakamura arrives in Fortnite

“FortniteIs one of the most popular games in the world, with more than 350 million users, more than the American population. Launched in 2017, Fortnite is a game called “battle royaleWhere participants seek to be the last to survive. While Fortnite is free to download, it generates billions in revenue with the purchase by players of additional content, such as outfits and dance moves, for their characters. The game has a specific version in China where violent, obscene or politically sensitive content is strictly regulated.





SEE ALSO – “China will adhere to the policy of opening up to the outside world”, assures Xi Jinping to the G20

LinkedIn also plans to leave

Its closure in China comes at a time when the communist power tightens the screw on the digital sector. The Chinese authorities, which are particularly picky about competition and personal data issues, have pinned down several heavyweights in the sector for practices hitherto widely tolerated. Video games, which in China represent a significant financial windfall but are criticized for their addictive side among young people, has not been spared. In August, the authorities imposed a drastic limit of 3 hours of video games per week for those under 18, while some could spend days glued to their screens.

Quoting a “challenging environmentMicrosoft’s professional social network LinkedIn also announced last month its upcoming withdrawal from China.

SEE ALSO – Fortnite: the phenomenon of the video game explained to those who do not play