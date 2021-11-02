The Google Pixel 3 series officially comes to the end of its life

2

After more than three years of good and loyal service, Google is preparing to slowly end the monitoring of the Pixel 3 range. The latter nevertheless remain usable for a while.

A page will turn very soon for owners of Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL. It has been more than three years since the two smartphones were released (in October 2018) and the Mountain View firm has just announced that they will soon no longer benefit from the updates. They are still usable, however, but we will have to start thinking about a more recent model.

An end of life that does not sound like a surprise either, since it has always been announced on this date by the American giant. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be updated for five years. So that’s more than their ancestors, which is great news.

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL have nevertheless just switched to Android 12, which allows them to take advantage of the majority of the new features of the new OS. However, you have to keep in mind that it will be the last since Android 13 will not be deployed on it. The two devices were also not included in the security update for October, while it was the case for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Critical updates should still be available anyway.