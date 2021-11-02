The government calls on the population to store food reserves

Is China threatened with food shortage? If the government has not made a statement on this subject, since Monday, a notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce invites “households to store a certain amount of basic necessities in order to meet daily needs and in cases of emergency ”. The ministry also calls on the various local authorities to facilitate agricultural production and supply flows, to monitor stocks of meat and vegetables and to maintain price stability.

It could be that China, which is currently trying to fight an epidemic resurgence, is trying not to find itself in the same situation as in the first wave. Indeed, in early 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 epidemic, supply chains had been disrupted by the quarantine of several parts of China and the blocking of many highways.

6 million people confined

With the approach of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February, the government fears a new epidemic outbreak and has taken radical measures in recent weeks following the appearance of sporadic outbreaks of Covid-19 in the north of country. At least 6 million people have been confined, especially in the large city of Lanzhou, 1,700 km west of Beijing.





However, the number of cases observed remains very low compared to the reports recorded in the rest of the world. Only 71 new cases of contamination were announced Tuesday for the last 24 hours, after 92 cases on Monday, the heaviest national count since mid-September.

China: world’s largest importer of food products

The country was also hit last summer by floods which disrupted agricultural production and pushed up prices. Climate change is likely to increase the frequency of this type of natural disaster. China is already the world’s largest importer of food products, a situation which makes it vulnerable to diplomatic tensions, such as those underway with its major suppliers such as the United States, Canada and Australia.

Last month, the prices of 28 food items were up 16% from the previous month, the Chinese press reported on Monday, relying on official data. Last year, President Xi Jinping called on his fellow citizens to save food and denounce food waste.

China has in its history been hit by episodes of famine, especially in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when the collectivization of land imposed by the communist regime killed tens of millions in the countryside.