the government declares a state of emergency throughout the country

The Ethiopian government has declared a state of emergency across the country, state media reported on Tuesday (November 2), as Tigrayan rebels, who have clashed with pro-government forces for a year, claimed this weekend. the capture of two strategic cities.

“State of emergency aims to protect civilians from atrocities committed by terrorist group TPLF in parts of the country», Reported Fana Broadcasting Corporate, referring to the rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

Renewed fighting

The TPLF has claimed in recent days the capture of Dessie and Kombolcha, two towns located at a strategic crossroads some 400 kilometers north of Addis Ababa, without ruling out marching on the capital. The government has denied having lost control of these towns, but if it is confirmed, their capture would mark another major milestone in the year-long conflict.





Communications are cut off in much of northern Ethiopia and journalists’ access is restricted, making it difficult to independently verify positions on the ground. Earlier today Tuesday, authorities in the capital Addis Ababa called on the population to organize and prepare to defend their neighborhoods.

This recent upsurge in fighting worries the international community, which in recent days has renewed its calls for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks. US Horn of Africa envoy Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday that Washington is opposed “to any movement of the TPLF towards Addis or any action aimed at besieging Addis», During an intervention at the American Institute for Peace. The United States also announced that it was withdrawing important trade advantages granted to Ethiopia, due to “gross internationally recognized human rights violations perpetrated by the Ethiopian government and other factions … in northern Ethiopia“, According to a statement the American representative to Trade.