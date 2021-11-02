the government is rushing to the aid of electro-intensive industries

While electricity prices are exploding – prices have more than doubled in Europe since the start of the year – considerably impacting the purchasing power of households, companies are also paying the price. Energy-intensive industries, such as iron and steel, chemicals and even paper, are particularly affected.

According to the Union of Energy Using Industries (Uniden), the rise in electricity prices will generate an additional cost for these industries of about “1 billion euros for 2022”. Faced with this situation, the electro-intensive industrialists, grouped together within Uniden – whose activities represent 70% of the electricity and gas consumed by industry in France -, had demanded answers two weeks ago. “Precise, urgent and structural”.

And the rise in electricity prices, by increasing production costs for electro-intensive companies, will impact their competitiveness and have repercussions on the end consumer, at the risk of accentuating inflation and penalizing economic recovery.

In this context, on Tuesday, the Minister for Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher announced that the companies that consume the most electricity will benefit, from 2022, from additional carbon compensation of 150 million euros to offset the increase. prices. Refusing the expression “checkbook policy”, Agnès Pannier-Runacher explained that this measure was part of a “competitiveness policy”. As of today, the government will table an amendment to this effect in Parliament, so that this device can be included in the 2022 finance bill.

This measure – based on a new method of calculating compensation paid to companies – will be added, from 2022, to the compensation resulting from the calculation formula currently in force at European level. According to the president of Uniden, Nicolas de Warren, this national measure is destined to be perpetuated, and should apply “At least for the next ten years”.

Smoothing the calculation of electricity emissions offsets

Currently, the mechanism in force to help electricity-intensive companies is a carbon emissions compensation mechanism, which was authorized by the European Commission in 2007. Thirteen Member States make use of this mechanism, including France which have been using it since 2013. CThis system allows the sectors most exposed to the “risk of carbon leakage” (that is to say the transfer of production to a third country where climate regulations would be more flexible) to receive state aid in return. .

The formula for calculating emissions offsets for electricity consuming industries was updated on September 21, 2020, and the amount of compensation received by eligible manufacturers is now calculated on the basis of the annual average of the CO2 quota that ‘issued the company in year n-2. “Concretely, in 2022, eligible companies will receive compensation calculated on the average CO2 quota for 2020, that is to say exactly 25.22 euros per tonne of CO2”, explains to The gallery the president of Uniden, Nicolas de Warren. “Under this historic formula, Uniden companies will therefore receive around 400 million euros by 2022”, he specifies.

And the announcement of the Minister for Industry will somewhat change the situation. The calculation method will be revised so that the offsets are not only calculated according to the CO2 quotas for year n-2, but also take into account a share of the emissions for year n-1, in order to allow “A smoothing of the impact of the price of electricity”.

“With the new arbitrations, 76% of the compensation will take into account the value of the CO2 quota for year n-2 and 24% of the compensation will take into account the value of the CO2 quota for year n-1”, explains Nicolas de Warren. “So, in 2022, among the compensations received by electro-intensive manufacturers, 24% will be calculated on the basis of the CO2 quotas for the year 2021”.

And to add: “Knowing that the closing price of CO2 quota at the end of 2021 will be around 50 euros per tonne of CO2, ie double that of 2020, the new calculation method will allow smoothing. Ultimately, the 24% compensation resulting from the new formula, i.e. taking into account the electricity prices of 2021, will result in the payment of 150 million euros in 2022 to eligible companies, which will come under ‘add to the 400 million euros they will receive via the historical calculation formula based on 2020 electricity prices ”. In total, eligible companies will therefore receive € 550 million as part of the emissions compensation schemes in 2022.





A measure deemed satisfactory but not sufficiently comprehensive

The measure announced this morning by the government is welcomed by the electro-intensive industries of Uniden. “The fact of taking into account two reference years instead of just one allows a smoothing and is therefore a good thing », Says Nicolas de Warren, who says to himself ” very satisfied ” because it was “One of the main short-term measures that we were calling for” and “She was heard”. The president of Uniden is also delighted with the announcement this morning of the constitution of a working group with electro-intensives, which will make it possible to “Work on the construction of future medium-long term contracts”.

However, he regrets that this measure does not cover certain key sectors among the electro-intensive industries, such as chemicals or even the sectors of cooking processes, such as glass. While the measure should still benefit around 400 industrial sites in France, “Not all sectors are eligible”, consequence of new eligibility rules defined by the European Commission, which “Are based on strict statistical criteria taking into account, for example, the exposure of different industries to international trade”, props Nicolas de Warren.

“As soon as you are below a certain ratio, 25%, you are no longer eligible. Chemicals, which is a very important and highly exposed sector, has been excluded from this system, and it is a real problem ”, he hammers.

Other measures planned to offset the increase in gas

The compensation of 150 million euros mentioned this morning is the latest in a series of measures (reduction in taxation via TICFE, limitation to 4% of the next increase in electricity prices thanks to a reduction in tax …) announced by the government to help businesses and households cope with the rise in energy prices, under the combined effect of the economic recovery and an increase in demand as the end of the year approaches. ‘winter.

In addition to this device to compensate for the rise in electricity prices, the government also plans to table an amendment this week to the finance bill to provide compensation this time to gas suppliers, penalized by the freeze on regulated tariffs decided until now. ” at the end of 2022, according to information reported by The echoes. According to the daily, the cost of supplier losses that will be compensated by the State has been estimated by Bercy at 1.2 billion euros.

For his part, the president of Uniden hopes that the current explosion in prices will lead to a reform of the European method of calculating electricity prices, which today depends on gas prices, and which leaves consumers and businesses vulnerable to face. the volatility of the gas market. “We can no longer have a market price for electricity that is driven by the price of gas, which is very volatile today”, he declares in conclusion.