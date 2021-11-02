the health pass becomes compulsory in Belgium on Monday

The Belgian health pass called “Covid Safe ticket” is now compulsory throughout Belgium from this Monday. It is particularly necessary to access bars and restaurants.

The health pass crosses the northern borders to extend to Belgium. From this Monday, the “Covid Safe ticket”, the Belgian equivalent of the French health pass, is mandatory to enter certain places throughout the country. Already compulsory in Brussels for two weeks, it extends this Monday to the regions of Flanders and Wallonia.

Bars, restaurants, sports halls, hospitals concerned

While France has known this measure since this summer, the Belgians will have to present, as for the French, their own health pass. The Covid Safe ticket is necessary to access bars, cafes, hotels and also restaurants. Unlike in France, the outdoor terraces of these establishments are not subject to this rule.

Cultural and festive places as well as discotheques and sports and fitness rooms are concerned from 16 years old. The Covid Safe ticket is also necessary before entering a hospital – except in an emergency – or a nursing home. You must also present your QR code for mass events of more than 200 people indoors and more than 400 people outdoors for people over 12 years old.





Belgians can go to the CovidSafe.Be application to find their valid QR Code. This must justify a full vaccination or a negative PCR test for Covid-19 of less than 48 hours (or a negative antigen test of less than 24 hours). A certificate of recovery from Covid-19 of less than 180 days is also valid. To facilitate access to this pass for the elderly, the Walloon government has planned to send people over 65, their Covid Safe ticket in paper version during the month of November.

French people traveling to Belgium will be able to present the European health pass available in the TousAntiCovid application.

As in France, the Covid Safe ticket will not be necessary in public transport. It is also not required to get to work or to stores and malls.

Rules differentiated by region

While the Covid Safe ticket is now required throughout the country, there are nuances of application depending on the region. In Wallonia and Brussels, the gauge for mass events has been lowered to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

The Walloon government has decided to apply the same gauge for trade fairs and congresses. In Wallonia, the application of the Covid Safe ticket is currently scheduled until January 15, 2022.

Throughout Belgium, people who do not respect these new rules may be subject to a fine of up to 500 euros. It may rise to 2,500 euros for organizers who do not apply the Covid Safe ticket.