the impressive images of the candidate disfigured after her MMA fight

Koh-Lanta followers are used to seeing emaciated and dirty adventurers, after weeks without proper meals or showers. But this Sunday, October 30, it is a completely different face that one of the candidates of the Koh-Lanta edition showed: The secret weapons, Lucie Bertaud. Since her participation, the MMA champion has returned to her first love, and after months of pandemic, she was able to return to the ring again to face the Venezuelan Karla Benitez, at the Zénith in Paris. She did not, however, come down unscathed. It was therefore a seriously battered Lucie Bertaud who spoke to the RMC Sport camera after the fight. Her rival, who won this Sunday, gave her several nudges under the right eye during their clash.





The swollen face, in blood, the ex-adventurer ended up bowing in front of her. “After a while my eye started to close, so I could only see with one eye,” she told RMC Sport. Fair play, she also recognized that Karla Benitez had “the right strategy”, highlighting her experience: “She still has 35 fights, I have 5. 30 fights of difference, it was ambitious base as a challenge. ” Fortunately, to console herself for her defeat and change her mind, the champion was able to meet her friends from Koh-Lanta, including Arnaud, Laure or even Maxine, around a good dinner, as shown by the photos posted in her story. . Back home, the champion (…)

