the language of the locker room, Messi, Ramos

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The uncertainty around Leo Messi and the presence of Kylian Mbappé for the match against RB Leipzig, debate around the language spoken in the locker room, Sergio Ramos still at the center of questions and the return of Ángel Di María in the Champions League.

In today’s edition, The team make a point on Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé’s form. Exit at the break facing LOSC (2-1) due to muscle discomfort, the Argentinian did not participate in collective training on Monday. If his package has not yet been officially registered, a decision will be made today before departure to Germany, “But the strong tendency was to take no risk and spare the Pulga, who would remain in Paris to do his care. “ As a reminder, the 34-year-old suffers from hamstring muscle discomfort but also from pain in his left knee. For his part, Kylian Mbappé is doing better. Victim of an ENT infection last week, the Parisian number 7 trained for the first time on Monday and “His return to the group for Leipzig is almost certain. “ It remains to be seen whether he will be able to directly find a starting place in an intense meeting. As a reminder, Sergio Ramos, Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti are absent due to injury. After a three-match suspension, Ángel Di María is making his comeback.

PSG probable XI according to The team : Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe, Mendes – Gueye, Danilo, Herrera (or Wijnaldum) – Neymar, Mbappé (or Icardi), Di María

The team also debates on the languages ​​spoken in the PSG locker room. While the majority of the workforce understands French, players and technical staff “Most often prefer to express themselves in other languages, by reflex and ease. “ During his sessions, Mauricio Pochettino – Spanish speaker – communicates most often in Spanish or English while his assistant, Miguel D’Agostino, and his son, Sébastiano Pochettino, act as interpreters for players who have not understood. But the variety of language can “Both externally and internally, to be considered as an obstacle for young Parisians trained at the club when joining the pro group. “Even if some players understand French perfectly, like Ángel Di María, Neymar Jr and Keylor Navas, they are reluctant to use it. Regarding French speakers (Diallo, Gueye or even Mbappé …), they “Make the effort to speak Spanish or English. “ At the start of the Qatari era, PSG required its players to take French lessons, but in recent years this has become more of a proposition.





In today’s edition, The Parisian evokes once again the Sergio Ramos file. And the question of his return to competition is still at the center of the debates, four months after his signing at PSG. Since his arrival, spanish “Feeds more the suspicions of a thwarted future than a future without shade at PSG. “ With only 7 matches played in all competitions in 2021, Ramos’ form can be called into question, but within the club “We want to believe that number 4 will have the opportunity to show off his new jersey. And this, in the near future. “ What’s more, a form of optimism “Seems today to accompany the case of the player”, echoing Leonardo’s recent outing. For his part, the 35-year-old defender is experiencing this situation for the first time in his career and it shows a harsh reality, “That of a body less indestructible than it thought”, report LP. His calf injuries slowed down his integration into the collective, but at the training center “We praise his professionalism. “ The Spain international and the club still believe in a possible return to competition in 2021. Indeed, “The medical staff of the Parisian club could finally give the green light to the Spaniard to resume collective training in the next few days. “ A first step that will be important for Sergio Ramos.

The Ile-de-France daily examines Ángel Di María, back in the Champions League after three suspension matches. After a late return following the Copa America won with the Albiceleste, Argentinian “Must also get used to new patterns” with the presence of Achraf Hakimi. In the right lane, the two men still have to get to know each other on the field, but it remains to be seen in which system of play they will be used. Although he is happy with the arrival of his compatriot Leo Messi, Ángel Di María knows he will be top of the list if an attacking player is to be “Sacrificed” in the starting eleven. But the Argentine will take advantage of the possible absence of the Pulga this Wednesday to play his first Champions League match of the season, he who had already been decisive against RB Leipzig on several occasions (2 goals and 2 assists).

At last, The Parisian also takes stock of the PSG infirmary. Uncertain before the match, Leo Messi did not take part in collective training on Monday and is not expected to attend in the group selected by Mauricio Pochettino to face Leipzig. The Parisian coach “Does not want to take any risks with the 34-year-old. “ For his part, Kylian Mbappé is fit to resume competition. Sergio Rico has also returned to training but is not included in the Champions League list just like Juan Bernat and Rafinha. This Tuesday, the Parisian coach will be present at a press conference from 5.15 p.m. in the company of Georginio Wijnaldum.