the list of games added in November 2021

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a lot to be excited about in November. Forza Horizon 5 comes rolling mechanics as soon as it releases on November 9. But they will also be able to try Minecraft on PC, Football Manager 2022 and Battlefield 2042 available “Day one”.

October had ended with the arrival of Age of Empires IV on PC, November is off again for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft unveiled the list of the first batch of games added to the service earlier this month and it’s already going strong, with games available as soon as they are released and a strengthened partnership with EA Play for Ultimate subscribers.

“Day One” games galore

From this Tuesday, November 2, players will be able to enjoy on PC Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions. Admittedly, the famous construction game has already been available for two years on Game Pass, but it was a special console version. This time, PC players are entitled to their real PC version (accessible to Game Pass PC and / or Ultimate subscribers). This version will obviously replace the console version if you play on a computer.

Forza Horizon 5 and his trip to Mexico is also shaping up. A game in wide open spaces and arcade-style car racing. A game that we have already visually amazed at the first glimpse we had of it. The Playground Games title took longer to develop than its predecessors, but it seems worth it. And it will already be in Game Pass on November 9.

Football Manager 2022 is the other good surprise of the month. You will be able to transform yourself into a manager of a football team as soon as the game is released, with a PC version and an Xbox Special Edition which will also be accessible in the cloud and on PC.

The partnership between Xbox and EA continue to fulfill the top-flight gaming service. This time it is the highly acclaimed It takes two incoming. A two-player co-op game locally or online that can’t be done enough, with the added bonus of a touching story about how difficult it is to get along as a couple. Good news, the Friend Pass which allows you to play with a friend who does not own the game (or does not subscribe to the Game Pass) is working.





But it is undoubtedly the possibility of discovering Battlefield 2042 in advance which will delight some. EA’s new FPS will be available to Game Pass PC and Ultimate subscribers for 10 hours of play on November 12. It’s up to you to fight at 128 on Xbox Series or PC on gigantic maps and for massive military battles. You then get 10% off and exclusive rewards if you want to pre-order the game.

But do not hesitate to discover other titles to follow closely such as Unpacking and its hassle of moving, or Kill it with fire with his spider hunt. It is also time to catch up for those who missed Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas which comes back in version Definitive Edition.

Games added to Xbox Game Pass in November 2021

Backbone (Cloud)

Moonglow Bay (Xbox, PC, cloud)

Project Wingman (Xbox, cloud)

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock editions (PC) – November 2

Unpacking (Xbox, PC, cloud) – November 2

It Takes Two (Xbox, PC, cloud) – November 4

Kill it with Fire (Xbox, PC, cloud) – November 4

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, PC, cloud) – November 9

Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Xbox, PC, cloud) – November 9

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas -The Definitive Edition (Xbox) – November 11

One Step from Eden (Xbox, PC) – November 11

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Trial (Xbox, PC) – November 12

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition (PC, Xbox Series X) – November 18

Evil Genius 2 World Domination (Xbox, PC) – November 30

They leave the service on November 15

Final Fantasy VIII HD (Xbox and PC)

Planet Coaster (Xbox and PC)

Star Renegades (Xbox, PC, cloud)

Streets of Rogue (Xbox, PC, cloud)

The Gardens Between (Xbox, PC, cloud)

River city girls (Xbox, PC, cloud)

These games will no longer be available in mid-November. For Game Pass subscribers, it is possible to benefit from a 20% discount to keep them thereafter.