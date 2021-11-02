the medical reason for his clumsiness which wreaked havoc on the set of Murders in Figeac

Filming in the Lot for the next France 3 TV movie, Murders in Figeac, Stéphane Plaza confided in the reasons for his clumsiness, which wreaked havoc on the set of fiction.
Real estate agent, at the head of a small company that does not know the crisis, star presenter of M6 with his programs Houses for sale and Search apartment or house, and favorite host of the French, Stephane Plaza is also an increasingly popular actor. After his series The man for the job on M6 its appearance in Alice Nevers on TF1, and his role in Didier Van Cauwelaert’s film I lost Albert, Stephane Plaza donned the uniform of a gendarme to Murders in Figeac, the next TV movie in the France 3 collection of which he will be the hero.
Stéphane Plaza suffers from a neurological disorder
And if in this fiction, Stephane Plaza embodies a tortured officer, far from his image of troublemaker, between takes, he rediscovers his overflowing enthusiasm… and his natural awkwardness. To the point of causing some disasters on the set, where we met him: “One day, I parked the car, I forgot to put the handbrake, the car got out in full sequence. I took a door when there was no need to make any noise, and I dropped a lot of things, reveals the one who calls himself “the most clumsy man in France”. This is all linked to my dyspraxia. ”
This little-known condition, which affects 4 to 6% of the population, is a motor development disorder that affects the planning, execution, coordination and automation of voluntary actions: “I have trouble controlling my movements and my strength, even when playing. And when I tie my laces they always come undone, explains the host, who also suffers from dyslexia. This means that I have to work a lot on my texts so as not to make mistakes. And I’m not good at spelling. But I have a good memory. ” Handicaps which did not prevent him from having a great career and achieving his dreams! Next on the list? To shoot with Leonardo DiCaprio, as he told us …
Stéphane Plaza has made his handicap a strength
It was in May 2020 that the host first mentioned his dyspraxia. In an Instagram post, where he also named other personalities suffering from this neurobehavioral disorder (Tom Cruise, Daniel Radcliffe, Jean Dujardin), he claimed his particularity: “Disabilities are a form of uniqueness that always showcases so many other unsuspected qualities. ‘To be different just means that you are brave enough to be yourself.”, he concluded.