    The Mercedes EQS and S-Class already neck and neck

    Renewed at the end of last year, the S-Class is successful in 2021. Mercedes is pleased to have already sold more than 62,000 copies in three quarters. A very good score for a car whose average ticket is over 100,000 €, and which clearly dominates the competition in its segment: the BMW 7 Series is at the end of its life, and the Audi A8 has always struggled. to compete.

    This is not the only reason for satisfaction for Mercedes, however, which announces that the sales level of the EQS is similar to that of the S-Class … except that the electric sedan has only been delivered since the summer, and mainly in Europe! Mercedes plans to deliver more than 80,000 EQS in 2021, which would represent a hell of a start for the competitor of the Tesla Model S, whose renewal is still awaited.


    For now, Mercedes has only served the European market. This underlines even more the performance of the EQS, since it is a body mainly intended for the Americans and Chinese, which will be delivered later. Mercedes is currently focusing on marketing in Asia, before targeting the United States. And with the gradual opening of Superchargers to competition, the Model S risks losing even more ground …


