The mysterious call for the Chinese government to stock up on food for its residents

Epidemic revival, threat of a production shortage? This Monday, November 1, the website of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce called on the inhabitants of the country to build up food reserves. The press release calls on “households to store a certain quantity of basic necessities in order to meet daily needs and emergencies”.

What puzzles observers with this message is the lack of justification. As AFP reports, the ministry is also asking local authorities to facilitate production and supply as well as to monitor meat and vegetable reserves and to ensure price stability.





Epidemic rebound?

The Covid-19 could be the most plausible reason for this call to make reservations since at the peak of the epidemic, China had faced supply difficulties. In this context, let us add the arrival of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and the recent epidemic rebound, which has led China to take radical measures by reconfining at least six million people.

And if the contamination figures seem particularly low, 71 new positive cases were announced Tuesday for the last 24 hours and 92 cases on Monday, it is nevertheless the highest official epidemic toll since mid-September.