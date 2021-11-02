the neo-retro range is strengthening

Since the presentation of the first Yamaha XSR900 in 2016, the Sport Heritage segment, or more generally neo-retro, has taken on a scale that was difficult to predict. So much so that today, the majority of brands have at least one proposition in this market.

With the XSR range, enriched with the 125 cm3 version this year at Yamaha, the brand is sharing the success of the MT range, leader in the roadster market, with the neo-retro segment.







The XSR900 thus combines vintage Yamaha design with modern technologies. Technologically and aesthetically inspired by the 1980s, the XSR900 takes advantage of the Deltabox frame’s steer tube position lowered by 30mm and the swingarm extended by 55mm to improve the stability of the bike. So, one of the main features of the new XSR900 is the use of an all new aluminum frame that draws on the very latest manufacturing processes to make it one of the thinnest, lightest designs. and the most compact in its class.







The new Brembo radial front master cylinder, the fully adjustable KYB USD fork in gold finish and the adjustable KYB suspension, combined with new, lighter rims (700 gr) which offer better suspension responsiveness, reinforce the sporting ambitions of the motorbike.







The round headlight is kept but also takes it to the next level by using LEDs. To accentuate the “racing” aspect of the XSR900, it has an LED rear light located under the seat backrest.











For its 2022 vintage, the XSR900 benefits from the more powerful 889 cc CP3 engine producing higher torque. The lengthening of the stroke of 3 mm brings an additional 43 cm³. The power increase amounts to 4 horsepower (119 horsepower at 10,000 rpm). The torque produced thus increases to 93 Nm: this represents a 6% increase in torque obtained at only 7,000 rpm, a figure 1,500 rpm lower than the previous model.







To handle the larger torque levels of the XSR900, the A&S clutch has been upgraded with different friction plates. By absorbing the return torque, the clutch provides a smoother and more stable behavior of the chassis during downshifts.







At the heart of the XSR900 is a six-axis inertial unit (IMU), which uses two sensors to measure three-axis speed and three-axis acceleration. This new unit is 50% smaller and 40% lighter than the 2015 version of the original R1. It sends data to the ECU informing the three pilot aids: tilt-sensitive traction control system (TCS), slip control system (SCS) and pitch-up control system (LIFt).







To strengthen the bond with the brand’s sporting past, the new Yamaha XSR900 is presented in a modern interpretation of the distinctive motorcycle colors of Christian Sarron, 250 World Champion in 1984 and iconic Grand Prix rider.

The availability of the motorcycle as well as the prices have not yet been communicated by the brand.