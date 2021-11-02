the novelties not to be missed in November 2021

To mark the month of November, Disney + is launching its very first “Disney + Day” with new content on its video streaming platform, including the Dopesick series. To follow also the arrival of a new Marvel series with “Hawkeye” around Clint Barton and a documentary on the Beatles.

November promises to be festive on Disney +. New Marvel heroes are entitled to their new series or their animated version. The catalog is also enriched with a documentary on the Beatles and the return of Jeff Goldblum ready to deliver his vision of the world, intriguing series like Next and Romance, or even additional seasons of successful shows (Raven, Air Crash, the Muppet Babies).

Series added in November

Among all its novelties this month, the service is organizing its very first “Disney + Day” on November 12 with exclusive content such as Olaf Presents (5 episodes of 2 minutes) which will delight the youngest or the short film Ciao Alberto from the animated film Luca. It will also be an opportunity to discover Dopesick, an 8-part dramatic mini-series based on a Beth Macy bestseller. She tells how a pharmaceutical company triggered the great addiction to opiates that hit the United States and in particular in a mining town. With Michael Keaton (The Founder, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Beetlejuice), Will Poulter (The world of Narnia), Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern) or even Rosario Dawson (Percy Jackson).

Disney + adds a new superhero with the arrival of Hawkeye, the 4th unseen Marvel series for the platform. It’s time to reunite with former Avenger Clint Barton who wants to join his family in New York for the holiday season. But of course, nothing happens so simply. This time around, Hawkeye finds herself accompanied by Kate Bishop, a young archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. Jeremy Renner returns to service alongside Hailee Steinfeld, seen in Pitch Perfect 2, for six episodes.

NeXt a series around the implementation of new technologies in society will make you tremble. A scientist discovers that one of his creations, an AI called neXt, threatens humanity. He will join forces with a special agent, an expert in cybercrime, to try to thwart the plans of his creation ready to do anything to eliminate the slightest obstacle.

November 3: Bless the Harts (seasons 1 and 2) Next The Premise Air Crash (seasons 15-18) The Cleveland Show (seasons 1 to 4) Raven (season 4) Romance Candice Renoir (seasons 1 to 8)

November 10: The Gifted

The Gifted November 12 (Disney + Day): Dopesick (2 episodes, then one per week) Olaf presents

November 17: Marvel’s Hit-Monkey The knights of Castelcorvo Stumptown The intern (seasons 1 to 5)

November 24: Mr Inbetween (seasons 1 and 2) The Muppet Babies (season 2)



Films and docs added in November

Whether on Stars, Disney or Marvel, the worlds of Disney + are also full of novelties. For Disney + Day, you can discover a new hero for Mom I missed the plane ! (It starts again), which revives the tradition of the great Disney classics at the end of the year. The Simpsons fire red balls at the various Marvel and other heroes of the platform in the Plusanniversary of the Simpsons, while Jeff Goldblum returns to give his perspective on the world.

Beatles fans have a date with The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary in three two-hour episodes that looks back on the journey of the Fab Four during their recording sessions. Designed by director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit), the doc restored nearly 60 hours of never-before-seen footage shot in January 1969 in preparation for the famous live concert on the roof of a London building. which marked their reunion with the public, two years after their last tour. The opportunity to hear John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr during the rehearsals of 14 of their greatest hits which will also appear on their albums Abbey Road and Let it be.