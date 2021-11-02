The Paris Bourse takes a break

The Paris Bourse traded in equilibrium (-0.02%) on Tuesday, remaining on its gains before the monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

At 9:25 am, the flagship CAC 40 index dropped 1.07 point to 6,892.22 points. On Monday, he finished up 0.92%, about fifty points from his all-time high.

Despite the records recorded the day before by the three main Wall Street indices, the markets are struggling to find momentum on Tuesday.

“Investors are currently divided between the fear of missing a potential end-of-year rally and some questions about the Fed meeting tomorrow night,” said John Plassard, investment manager at Mirabaud.

It is indeed the news of central banks that will occupy the markets this week. After having massively supported the economy in the face of the crisis by injecting billions in liquidity, they must now face up to the acceleration of inflation and combine the gradual withdrawal of their aid with the current state of the economy.

On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to keep interest rates at a historically low level for 2022. But an increase the following year, rather than 2024, is now “plausible”, according to its governor .





Then it will be the Fed which will hold its monetary policy meeting until Wednesday, at the end of which analysts expect the announcement of a plan to reduce asset purchases.

Its goal is to gradually reduce its asset buybacks from the current $ 120 billion per month to zero by mid-2022.

The evolution of key interest rates remains unclear, however, and investors will watch more closely statements concerning “the timing of interest rate hikes, because the inflationary threat continues to grow,” said Saxo Bank.

Finally, on Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) could raise its key rate for the first time since August 2018 and thus beat most other central banks.

Miners struggling

ArcelorMittal fell 2.67% to 29.12 euros, Eramet 2.89% to 70.45 euros and Aperam 2.19% to 50.92 euros. Iron ore and aluminum prices fell sharply, according to Bloomberg news agency, in connection with a drop in steel production in China and concerns about the slowdown in the economy and inflation in the country.

Acquisition at Stellantis

The automotive group has finalized the acquisition of the financing company First Investors, renamed Stellantis Financial Services US Corp, to support its growth plan in the United States. Stellantis took 0.44% to 17.50 euros.

Euronext CAC40