The photo of Elizabeth II behind the wheel of her Jaguar reassures the British

Sunglasses and scarf on the head. The exit of Elizabeth II at the wheel of her green Jaguar did not go unnoticed in the United Kingdom. The Queen of England, whose state of health holds the British in suspense, was photographed on Monday driving on her grounds from Windsor Castle. Something to reassure everyone.

These photos published in the British press show the 95-year-old monarch alone in the vehicle. And this, eleven days after being put to rest, the day after a reception at Windsor Castle where she appeared chatting with her Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American businessman Bill Gates.





On the advice of her doctors, the sovereign must renounce any official travel for at least two weeks, Buckingham Palace announced Friday evening. It will nevertheless be able to continue to carry out “light tasks”, including hearings by videoconference, specified the palace.

No COP 26 or festival of remembrance on November 13

Her last appearance in the public eye was on Thursday, when she presented the gold medal for poetry to English poet David Constantine during a videoconference hearing. A 24-second video broadcast by the palace shows her smiling, discussing through screens interposed with the poet.

The queen has thus given up attending the UN climate conference, COP 26, which takes place for two weeks in Glasgow. She is also due to cancel her participation in the Remembrance Sunday Festival on November 13, which pays tribute to British and Commonwealth soldiers, but she “retains the firm intention” to be present at the event which marks Remembrance Sunday the following day around the cenotaph in London, said the royal statement released on Friday.