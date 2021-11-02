the players made a pact with Peter Bosz

What follows after this advertisement

Sixth in the Ligue 1 standings with 19 points, Olympique Lyonnais is only four lengths from second place occupied by OGC Nice. On paper, the Gones are therefore very much in the race for the podium. Except that the Rhone club is very frustrated. Because its ranking does not really correspond to what it shows on the green rectangle.

Several matches have indeed generated a lot of disappointment. We think of the defeat at the Park against Paris Saint-Germain (1-2) while Lucas Paqueta had walked on the Rouge-et-Bleu. Or this mind-blowing setback against Nice (2-3) when OL led 2-0 in the 80th minute. So many elements that could have put Peter Bosz in an uncomfortable situation.





Players support Bosz

But on the banks of the Rhône, there is no question of putting the Dutch on the spot. In today’s edition, The team reveals that the Lyon players came together after the defeat in Nice. Faced with a change of philosophy and system, the Gones were able to discuss, give their impressions.

Then the executives of the team played the messengers to Bosz. And the return from this crisis meeting was unanimous: yes, OL have their work cut out for them, but the Bosz method has been validated and the Lyon dressing room appreciates the game and the philosophy advocated by the Batavian. A pact which has been validated against Lens (2-1) and which will be put to the test by fire next Sunday in Rennes.