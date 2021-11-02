The president of the European Commission is said to have chartered a private jet to fly 50 kilometers – RT en français

More

    According to revelations from The Telegraph newspaper, Ursula von der Leyen used a private jet for just a few dozen kilometers. She is also said to have made 18 of her 34 official air trips, even for short distances.

    After Joe Biden’s procession of 85 cars, it is the turn of the personal carbon footprint of the President of the European Commission to be pinned down by the press, because of her private jet trips to cover short distances. A shame for the one who has established “the green pact” as a priority of the European Union …

    “Do what I say, not what I do”?

    While she called on world leaders to “write history” during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Glasgow Conference on Climate Change (COP26), revelations published on November 2 by the British newspaper The Telegraph, show that Ursula von der Leyen used a private jet to travel 50 kilometers.

    In addition, since taking office in December 2019, the President of the European Commission has reportedly used private jets to make 18 of her 34 official trips. Always according to The TelegraphUrsula von der Leyen is said to have twice chartered private jets for 31-minute flights to Strasbourg so that she and her team could attend meetings at the European Parliament.


    These revelations are all the more embarrassing for the President of the European Commission as world leaders are meeting in Glasgow to decide how to reduce the planet’s emissions as part of the 26th World Climate Conference, COP26. Indeed, although she has asked the governments of the world to “make strong commitments to reduce emissions by 2030”, Ursula von der Leyen has for her part traveled tens of thousands of kilometers in a private jet since taking over. function.

    According to a spokesperson for the European Commission quoted by The Telegraph, recourse to private jets would be justified by the fact that there would sometimes be no “possible alternative”. “A lot of these trips cannot be made on commercial flights,” he said. EU rules provide that senior officials in Brussels are allowed to use “air taxis” when there is no viable business alternative, “time constraints” or due to security constraints.

    As a reminder, according to several studies, private jets emit up to 10 times more carbon dioxide per passenger kilometer than commercial flights and 50 times more than trains.


