The Queen of England calls on leaders to make ‘common cause’ in the face of climate change

Forced to give up her travels for another two weeks because of her state of health, Queen Elizabeth II made a point of sending a video message to the leaders of the whole world, gathered in Glasgow for the COP26.

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday urged in a video message world leaders meeting for COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland to do “common cause“To tackle climate change and”solve the most insurmountable problems“.

The 95-year-old sovereign said she hopes the two-week conference, which she cannot attend due to her state of health, will “one of those rare occasions when everyone will have the opportunity to rise above the politics of the day and show real political sense“.





“Solve the most insurmountable problems”

“History has shown that when nations unite for a common cause, there is always hope.“She said in this video message broadcast at a welcome reception for world leaders, urging them to”work side by side” for “solve the most insurmountable problems“.

“There are many who hope that the legacy of this summit – inscribed in the history books that have not yet been printed – will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity, and who responded to the call of future generationsShe hammered into her green suit, appearing to be in good shape.

The queen, who recently spent a night in the hospital to undergo “preliminary examinations», In the words of Buckingham Palace, had to regret to cancel his trip to COP26 and must give up any official trip for at least two more weeks.

The Queen also paid tribute to her “dear and late husbandPrince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, for the environmental conscience he showed in raising the issue more than 50 years ago.