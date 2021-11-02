The sacred union of supporters to oust Claude Puel

After the muscular welcome reserved for Claude Puel on the return from Metz, the supporters of ASSE decided to increase the pressure on the latter.

ASSE: 4 groups of supporters look alike against Puel

They are still angry with ASSE supporters. Since the ultimatum launched to Claude Puel, the latter and his team have still not won a match. Saturday, they still conceded a draw (1-1) against FC Metz, however. Long before the 12th day, the Greens had been held in check by Angers SCO (2-2) at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium. Unsuccessful since the drop in Strasbourg (5-1), the ultras fans of AS Saint-Étienne still demand the resignation of Claude Puel, who royally ignores the moods around his team.

After their anger expressed to Geoffroy-Guichard during the reception of SCO Angers and the eventful reception at Andrézieux-Bouthéon airport, the Stéphanois supporters decided to maintain the pressure on their unwanted coach and the club leaders. Thus, 4 groups subscribed to the kops launched this Monday a call for a gathering at the Zénith de Saint-Étienne on Sunday November 7 at 1:30 p.m. The objective of this is to ask for the resignation of Claude Puel. According to them, they “can’t take the ridiculous management” of their club by “Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo”. They want to “make (their) voice heard”. These groups are: the Magic Fans, Green Angels, Union de supporters Stéphanois (USS) and separatists from Saint-Etienne.





The green people banned in Geoffroy-Guichard against Clermont

Note that ASSE supporters are banned from the stadium by the LFP following the incidents they perpetrated during the match against the Angevins on October 22. They had used smoke and delayed the kick-off of the match by an hour. Absent at the Saint-Symphorien stadium in Metz, they will also not be able to support their struggling team against Clermont Foot 63 next Sunday before the international break. The match is indeed scheduled behind closed doors in the Chaudron on November 7 from 3 p.m.

In Sainté, Claude Puel, protected by his contract, does not intend to resign from his functions. The leaders also do not seem to want to pay the compensation to which he will be entitled in the event of his resignation. This exacerbates the situation at the club where the supporters no longer know where to stand. They may unroll explicit banners against Claude Puel where the leaders, nothing helps.