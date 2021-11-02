The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not finally arrive until 2022

Will this Galaxy S21 FE finally be marketed? It would finally be officially announced at CES 2022 in … January 2022.

The Galaxy S21 FE has been expected for several weeks. It has been the subject of numerous rumors for several months.

Remember that the letters FE stand for “Fan Edition”. Basically, what should be remembered is that the Galaxy S21 FE will take the recipe of the high-end S21 models while incorporating reasonable compromises to bring the price down a little.

The Galaxy S21 FE is said to be similar in design to the Galaxy S21, although apparently it sports a less premium finish. According to the few pictures lying around the web, it would have three cameras on the back while on the front there is a fingerprint scanner integrated into the screen and a perforated notch for a selfie camera. .

In terms of specifications, we expect the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 depending on the market. Its battery is expected to have a capacity of 4,500mAh, with support for 25W fast charging and reverse wireless charging is also rumored to be rumored.

Finally launched at CES 2022

According to the SamMobile site, the Galaxy S21 FE would not finally be launched this year. Samsung would take advantage of CES 2022 in January to announce its new smartphone. A strange schedule, given that we are expecting the Galaxy S22 the following month.

Perhaps Samsung is forced to move the launch of its smartphone because of the component shortages plaguing the industry right now. Note however that this launch at CES would not be completely illogical, the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite were launched at CES 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We take stock of the design, the screen, the price, but also the expected compromises that will allow this smartphone to cost less …

