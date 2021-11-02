“The shortage and the surge in the price of fertilizers are starting to worry !! »Charles SANNAT’s editorial

My dear sassy, ​​dear sassy,

Soaring fertilizer prices are worrying French farmers.

This is the title of this article from the AFP source here which takes up the very legitimate concern of our farmers but which does not yet seem to arouse particular emotions among our kind leaders who always wake up late from a war and once the battle is lost and the debacle is well underway.

“The prices of nitrogenous fertilizers have been soaring for several weeks. However, they ensure crop yields, and there are no real alternatives.

The bill is steep for French farmers: the prices of nitrogenous fertilizers have peaked since the start of the school year. A ton of 33.5% ammonitrate, one of the most widely used fertilizers in France, costs more than 750 euros these days, compared to around 300 euros in the spring.

Urea, which climbs to 805 euros, has almost quadrupled since the start of the year. A real boom in the fertilizer market. “Until September, the increase was reasonable, but today it’s madness,” worries Thierry Coué, vice-president of the FNSEA, the main French agricultural union, and president of its Breton section.

But what are we talking about with nitrogen fertilizers? Nitrogen is an essential element for plant growth: it is found naturally in the soil. Assimilated by plants, it participates in the growth of aerial parts (stems and leaves) and photosynthesis. But to ensure better yields in the field, plants need to be supplied with more nitrogen than they can find in the soil, and this is where nitrogen fertilizers come in. These fertilizers can be used in liquid form (nitrogen solution) or in solid form (ammonitrate, urea).

To make these fertilizers, you need ammonia. The latter comes from… natural gas, the prices of which have been soaring for a few weeks. Natural gas represents no less than 80% of the cost of producing ammonia, which is reflected in the prices of nitrogen fertilizers at the end of the chain. Faced with the explosion of their production costs, the factories of the fertilizer manufacturers are idling or even have been shut down – the Norwegian group Yara, one of the giants of the sector, has thus reduced its production by 40%. ammonia. Less production means less fertilizer on the market ”.

Moreover, here is what gives the rise in ammonia prices in a single graph very aptly taken and highlighted by Bloomberg chief analyst Javier Blas on his Twitter account.

And AFP continues his article. “When prices started to rise in the summer, some farmers preferred to wait. “It is also the consequence of a bad harvest in 2020: when we do not know what we will gain this year, we do not think about next year”, adds François Gibon, general delegate of the Federation of agricultural trade (FNA), link between manufacturers and farmers. “There is a possible risk of a shortage for nitrogenous fertilizers, because farmers have not yet covered 100% of their needs and availability is still limited”, explains Isaure Perrot, analyst for Agritel. “This risk exists all the more so than in addition to the logistical problems on a global scale, and the sharp rise in the cost of freight. Delays in deliveries are already being observed and this could get worse, ”she adds.

Bad timing, because imports are drying up. A large part of the manufacture of nitrogenous fertilizers has long since left France, whose national production now covers only one third of the needs of its agriculture. Urea and nitrogen solution, massively imported from Russia, the United States or China, are becoming scarce, due to logistical difficulties and export restrictions. And France has few stocks to deal with it: fertilizer depots, because of their potential danger, are highly regulated (it is the explosion of a stock of ammonitrates that devastated Beirut in 2020). “We are doing what is necessary to ensure the continuity of production” of ammonitrates and “the situation is stable today”, assures Florence Nys, general delegate of the Union of Fertilization Industries (Unifa), which brings together industrialists French sector. “On supply, for French production, there is no shortage per se”, she assures, because “no factory is currently shut down in France”.

Except that we are in a very difficult situation. Either our farmers pay a high price and they are served with overpriced fertilizer which will roughly increase their operating costs by 30 to 40% per hectare which is considerable, or they do not get supplies and the yields will fall. They will pay less, reduce their contributions but also their yields and therefore their income.





It is partly possible to grow more plants that consume less nitrogen, as is the case with corn or rapeseed, or legumes such as soybeans, peas, or beans, but this strategy if it can help limit the breakage is not viable either because our farmers cannot plant only rapeseed, for example, or lentils, since lentil flour to make bread is not the ultimate!

“In a joint press release, four specialized associations of the FNSEA estimated that the additional cost for French agriculture could reach 4 billion euros,” without taking into account the increase in other charges, in particular the cost of the gas necessary for drying the But “. Does this bode well for higher grain prices? The fertilizer surge has started to subside, but the time is not yet down. A good harvest is still possible if the market relaxes by spring and the shortage is avoided, despite logistical tensions ”.

A reason to hope for a drop in the price of gas in Europe!

European natural gas prices dropped to the lowest level in over a month 📉📉 Some of the bearish factors: > Russian President Putin ordered Gazprom to focus on filling its European storage sites from Nov. 8

There is hope. That of seeing the prices of Russian gas drop in the long term, because the real subject is that of the price of energy. To make nitrogen fertilizers you need abundant and inexpensive energy. But Putin asked Gazprom to focus on supplying gas to Europe. At the same time, with all the very energy-intensive factories ceasing their activities for reasons of profitability as is the case for fertilizer factories throughout the Eastern European countries, this increase in supplies expected from 8 November s ‘is also accompanied by a drop in demand (that linked to large industries).

Gas prices in Europe are therefore very clearly on a downward trend.

A shooting window within 2 months to watch out for.

There are many unknowns about the evolution of the price of gas in the short term. If the decline in prices is confirmed, then the production of nitrogenous fertilizers can resume, the latter becoming profitable again. It will be a few weeks before the factories resume their cruising speed. If prices ease there will be a window of buying opportunity within about two months.

If the winter is very cold and the demand for European energy is exploding, then gas prices may not go down until next spring or in any case before the end of February or early March. This will be the second potential window of opportunity.

There is a high probability that we will live for several months with very high volatility in energy prices, making it very difficult for manufacturers to decide whether or not to resume activity, so be careful, the price drop must is sustainable.

For the rest and tendentially, energy prices will continue their continuous rise. Everything will be more and more expensive, and our farmers on the front lines to face the rise in prices. Course prices should also be on the rise and be favorable to our farmers.

It would be logical that in this inflationary context we also have a significant inflation of agricultural production.

Buy your ravioli!

As for our government, it would do well to panic a little over this matter of supplying fertilizer to our farmers, because if the yellow vests are hungry, they will be in a very, very bad mood, even bad mood.

It is already too late, but all is not lost.

Prepare yourselves !

