The State announces 1.8 billion euros of investments for the French cloud sector

The third component of the national cloud strategy, financial support for the emergence of new industrial offers was expected by many players in the French sector. Cédric O detailed it on Tuesday, November 2.

Since the announcement of the national cloud strategy in May 2021, and while Amazon, Microsoft and Google are still nibbling more ground in Europe, the French cloud industry has been waiting (in addition to orders) for the details of its third component, that of financial support for the emergence of new industrial offers. The first two components focused on the creation of trusted solutions and the state doctrine of “cloud at the center”.

If the announcement of the third pillar dragged on, it arrived on Tuesday, November 2. In the offices of OVHcloud in Paris, Cédric O, the Secretary of State in charge of digital transition and electronic communications, told an audience of representatives of the sector that it would receive nearly 1.8 billion dollars. € investments over four years, committed under the fourth Investments for the Future Program (PIA4) and France Relance.

More precisely, it will be 667 million euros in public funding, 680 million euros in private co-funding and 444 million euros in European funding. Cédric O specified that 85% of this funding will be directed to SMEs, start-ups, research institutes, open source projects and industrial activity relocation projects in France.

Emphasis should also be placed on convergence projects between the cloud and theedge computing, or the ability to process data in a decentralized manner and close to users. It will also involve funding research, development and maturation of new technologies. Points on which France is lagging behind “which does not date from yesterday”, noted Cédric O. For him, the gap between France and countries like the United States or China in terms of the cloud is mainly to be blamed on “30 years of neglect” that we do not “don’t catch up in three years”.

If he admits that catching up today will be complicated and that “the crest between the technological question, the legal question, the European question, the question of customers and the question of suppliers is end”, he ensures that “the match is not played”. Just like Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud, who was also confident on Tuesday November 2: “The battle for the cloud is not lost.”

Funding will also focus on the creation of shared data spaces, “possibly as part of GAIA-X”, according to Bercy. It must also come to support the training and retraining of human resources. The goal is to position France on innovations with high added value to come in the medium term: industry 4.0, decentralized networks, autonomous vehicles … All while defending the inclusion of the cloud in the services subject to Digital Markets Act (DMA), “which is not the case for all European partners” from France, underlined Cédric O.

Finally, the Secretary of State affirmed that the State defends the adoption of a unified trust label at European level. “France will oppose any unified label at European level which does not postulate independence from the American Cloud Act”, he assured.