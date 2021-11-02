the summary in advance of episode 1049 of Wednesday, November 3

Wednesday November 3 in Tomorrow belongs to us, where Carole Bianic is going to play a lawyer… In the early morning, Virginie shows up with Jim at the police station. She comes to file a complaint for assault. Martin is very surprised to see his companion arrive with the mysterious young man. He is amazed when Jim asserts that Karim (Samy Gharbi has considered leaving Tomorrow belongs to us) assaulted him the day before, at the bottom of his hotel. He wants to quickly clear things up and discuss it with his colleague. Martin (are Martin Constant’s tattoos real? Actor Franck Monsigny answers!) Therefore confronts the two men. Jim has fun tickling the cop who reiterates his words: “I shouldn’t have just threatened you …” said the latter. The war is open! Martin does not understand the behavior of his colleague and friend. He lays him off. The tone rises between the two cops: “If Jim manages to escape and Anna goes to jail, I’ll never forgive you!”

The Roussels worried about little Leo!

At the hospital, Benjamin Ventura (Alexandre Varga) auscultates little Leo who is still complaining of pain in the head and neck. Audrey (Charlotte Gaccio comments on the difficulties she faced) is by her side and very worried. The pediatrician announces that the little boy may be suffering from meningitis. But luckily he was treated on time. To be sure, Benjamin wants to perform a lumbar puncture. Audrey is still very worried, but Leo reassures his “Mati”, his aunt who took him in after the death of his mother. Because yes Audrey is not the biological mother of the boy, who is none other than his nephew. Lizzie, Jordan and Jack (who are Maxime Lélue, Dimitri Fouque and Juliette Mabilat, the interpreters of the Roussel children?) Are also worried about their little brother at heart. They decide to stick together. Audrey arrives and gives them news of Leo. Benjamin returns and announces that Leo’s meningitis is more complicated. He must remain under observation. The Roussels are getting organized for the next few days.

Jahia and Angie discuss the behavior of Jordan who has not given any news for several hours. Their father Cédric arrives and warns them that the latter’s little brother is in the hospital and that he could die. Jahia feels guilty … She finds her friend in the hospital and tries to be nice to Jordan. But the teenager is on the nerves and sends it on the roses.





Noor and Gabriel, finally the rapprochement?

As Noor wakes up, she signals to Gabriel that there is water damage in his room. They put together a strategy so that the real estate agent in their apartment, who is due to visit during the day, imagines that they are a couple. As they indicated during the visit. The agent tells them that the work for the water damage will last several weeks. Noor (Sahelle from Figueiredo) takes her role very seriously and does everything to make the man think that she is in a relationship with Gabriel. But the latter is very embarrassed when his friend begins to put her hand on his thigh.

Gabriel tells this to Charlie who hastens to tell him that they are going to sleep together. Noor confirms to Gabriel that his very enterprising behavior was a little revenge. Then she announces that she will sleep badly on the sofa during the works of her room … and suggests that they sleep together in the same bed. Gabriel sees no objection as they are “buddies“. At bedtime, both are very embarrassed. Gabriel starts to say he’s hot and takes off his t-shirt …

Jim and Karim come to blows …

Bart visits Anna (Maud Baecker confides in the “whirlwind of nightmares” that his character lives) in prison. He finds her very weak and worries about her hair falling out. Anna is in low spirits. Karim goes to the Spoon. Jim is also present with Virginie and then begins to provoke him. Mustard rises to Karim’s nose who warns him to “shut up“. But Jim adds a layer of it. Virginia and Bart each try to contain the two men. But Karim jumps on Jim and puts a right to him. The customers hasten to take out their phone to film the scene. Bart puts Karim and Jim in. outside.

Karim finds an attentive ear with Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin comments on Alex and Chloe’s return of flames). Anna’s sister is on his side and supports him. While jogging, Jim is discreetly followed by a figure. Chloe tells Alex about Xavier’s behavior towards her sister Anna. She admits to being angry with her companion. Aurore questions Marjorie’s mother who tells her that Anna insulted her daughter on the phone a few hours before her disappearance. Martin finds that several things don’t match … and begins to think that the psychologist was tricked by someone else. At nightfall, while a man takes his dog out, he discovers a bloodied body: it’s Jim, collapsed on the ground!