The Tesla Model 3 2022 will have more autonomy

The Tesla Model 3 is evolving for its 2022 vintage, in particular the basic version. Formerly called Standard Autonomie Plus, it changes its name and increases its autonomy.





The best-selling car in Europe in September, the Model 3 is still evolving. The electric sedan improves its value for money in its entry-level version.

The Model 3 Standard Autonomie Plus, or SR + in English, opts for a more sober name and simply becomes the Model 3. In addition to this shortened name, the most important information is the increase in its autonomy.

Formerly credited with 448 km in the WLTP cycle, the Model 3 now offers 491 km in one charge. These advances are explained by better software use of the engine and battery of the electric sedan.

Indeed, Tesla has often improved its cars remotely thanks to updates, both on the battery and the engine. Note that this basic version also inherits the steering wheel and heated rear seats, like the other finishes.

On the price side, nothing changes for this entry level which remains invoiced 43,800 euros before application of the ecological bonus. The range of the Model 3 Performance is reduced to 547 km instead of 567 km in the WLTP cycle. The distance to be covered in one charge on the Long Range version remains the same.

Arrived in France at the end of August, the 2022 model Y also benefits from minimal modifications. Indeed, the Long Range version gains 2 kilometers and offers 507 km in a single charge.