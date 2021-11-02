The top 10 best-selling cars in France from January to October 2021

VIDEO // The French automotive market is still showing slight growth over the first 10 months of 2021, according to the Automotive Platform (PFA). With 1.379 million new cars registered, its growth is 3.1% compared to 2020.

New passenger car sales are up 3.1% in the first 10 months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, according to raw data provided Monday, November 1 by the Automobile Platform (PFA). But if we compare to 2019, the reference year before the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation is clearly less good. The outlook continues to darken for the end of the year due to the shortage of electronic components which is impacting manufacturers. Concretely, 1.379 million new passenger cars were registered between January and October 2021, against 1.338 in 2020 and 1.830 million in 2019 (i.e. -24.7% in 10 months between 2021 and 2019).

Taking the month of October 2021 alone, the passenger car market is down sharply by 30.7% over one year, with the drop reaching 37.3% compared to October 2019. “The effects of the slowdown in orders and delivery delays linked to the semiconductor shortage are increasing”, commented the firm AAAdata.





On the fuel side, diesel is continuously slipping with a market share of 21.7%. The gap is widening with hybrids (25.4%) which, for their part, continue to climb. Petrol cars remain in the lead with a market share down slightly to 41%. The 100% electric pass to 8.9% and further widen the gap with plug-in hybrids (8.2%). As AAA Data shows, “Sales of electrified models – hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric – are showing strong growth: their market share climbs to 41% in September”.