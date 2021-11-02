the very embarrassing details of the first night between Hervé and Stéphanie shock Internet users (VIDEO)

In the episode of Love is in the meadow broadcast this Monday, November 1, Hervé and Stéphanie told us in detail about their first night of love. Maybe a little too much. In any case, some Internet users did not fail to react on Twitter …
“The page is no longer blank“. It is in these terms that Hervé made it clear, in the episode of Love is in the meadow broadcast this Monday on M6, that he lost his virginity. The 43-year-old Picard farmer had his very first sexual encounter with his contender Stéphanie. “The night was excellent, it revealed the feelings that were born between me and Stéphanie. So there you have it, the page is no longer blank. Finally, it happened! It is not easy to relate. While remaining discreet too“, he confided, very intimidated by the very naughty moment he had just spent with his contender.”We had a lovely night. We will say that it was intense“, commented the latter, facing the camera, the next morning.
Hervé assures us, facing the camera, that he was “very good”
And if Herve assured that he had been “very good“, Stéphanie confirmed. “More than I imagined “, she revealed. “I was like, this is going to be quick. But no, not at all. It’s not at all a disappointment. I told him: ‘You’re going to wear me out, I can’t take it anymore!‘”, she said. Even more embarrassing, when she wanted to turn on the light, she had trouble finding the switch. And for good reason: the bed had moved …”I said to him: ‘But it’s not possible!‘”Hervé replied:”But if, didn’t you hear that it was banging against the cupboard? (…) We will need chains“. The sequence, fun and uncomfortable, ended not without emotion when the dairy farmer confides that he is no longer”at all the same person“that before tonight. Stéphanie, she is on a cloud and ensures that”it’s the first time” which is “happy at this point“.
Stephanie glacial when Hervé returns, critical internet users
If Hervé was very impatient to find Stéphanie at home, the latter was less enthusiastic and more stressed. The Picard was particularly taken aback when the young woman released him a photo album with pictures of her and her former companion. On Twitter, many Internet users commented on the sequence during which the couple recounts in detail their first night of love. If some have regretted a lack of modesty, others were very amused by these crisp details. Many tweeters have also strongly criticized Stephanie’s icy attitude when she received Hervé at her home.
Here is our selection of tweets: