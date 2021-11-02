The Xiaomi Mi Watch connected watch loses 25% of its price!

With the incredible success story of its connected bracelets for “well-being”, it was astonishing that the ogre Xiaomi did not launch one day or another on the market as prestigious as it is blocked by connected watches. It is now done. The Mi Watch, Xiaomi’s first connected watch, has convinced many experts. Today, it is on sale on Amazon!

The various independent tests are unanimous: the Xiaomi Mi Watch is an excellent connected watch with a price-performance ratio that is hard to beat. If you’re looking for a round, aesthetic AMOLED dial, sky-high battery life, and precise health tracking, this model should be right for you.

Launched at nearly 150 €, the Mi Watch benefits from a flash sale and drops to 113 € on Amazon. By digging a little, we even found it a little cheaper at Rue du Commerce (101 €) and Cdiscount (109 €), but you will have to rely on third party sellers. The one on Rue du Commerce doesn’t even have a rating, it’s up to you to see if you trust it as much as you do with Amazon!

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Watch for 113 € on Amazon

enormous autonomy, very good sensors … the characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi Watch connected watch

Here is, in short, what to expect:





Screen 1.39-inch high-resolution AMOLED, 326 ppi, Always On Display compatible

1.39-inch high-resolution AMOLED, 326 ppi, Always On Display compatible Lightweight design : 32 g3 strap and case colors

: 32 g3 strap and case colors More 100 dials available from (supports custom dials additionally)

available from (supports custom dials additionally) GPS chip high-end 12 nm. Four real-time tracking modes

high-end 12 nm. Four real-time tracking modes Measure 24 hour blood oxygen level and heart rate

24 hour blood oxygen level and heart rate Regular sleep, stress control and body energy

sleep, stress control and body energy 117 sport modes different

different Autonomy ultra-long 16 days, 22 days in economy mode and 50 hours in sport or GPS mode. Recharge in 1 hour.

ultra-long 16 days, 22 days in economy mode and 50 hours in sport or GPS mode. Recharge in 1 hour. Compatible with Alexa

with Alexa Several bracelets available

available Waterproofing 50 meters

Compared to a very high-end watch sold 3 or 4 times more expensive for a much lower battery life (like the famous Apple Watch), all that is missing is a speaker and the ability to respond to text messages. Other than that, all the lights are green. For a complete health follow-up, to play sports, and to respond to all the classic functions of connected watches, the Mi Watch is an excellent product. Especially at this price.

