“There was a one in a trillion chance that it would happen,” says actor

Alec Baldwin reconsidered his fatal accidental shooting on the set of Rust. The American actor spoke on Saturday in front of television cameras. “Sometimes accidents happen on film sets, but nothing like that. There was a one in a trillion chance that this would happen, ”he lamented.

The filming of the western Rust was bereaved, on October 21, by the death of the director of the picture killed by the actor of a gun fire during a rehearsal. The film will not be restarted, the actor and producer of the feature film said in this interview. This is the first time that Alec Baldwin has returned to the accident.

No arrest

“She was my family,” he said of the victim Halyna Hutchins, according to images broadcast by the people channel TMZ, showing Alec Baldwin accompanied by his wife Hilaria in Manchester, Vermont (northeast) . He had previously expressed on Twitter his pain after the tragedy and indicated that he was cooperating with the investigating police.





No arrests have taken place at this point and investigations continue into the circumstances of the tragedy at the Bonanza Creek ranch, where Alec Baldwin was making a western movie set in the 19th century. He was handling a revolver that had been presented to him as unloaded and harmless when the shot went off, killing Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

Since the accident, calls for better gun control on Hollywood sets have multiplied, a change in which Alec Baldwin has professed his “keen interest”. He said he was unable to say when he would be able to work on a set with weapons again.

“We were a very, very close-knit team making a film together and this horrible event happened,” he added. Alec Baldwin was handling a Colt. 45 revolver which had been presented to him as unloaded and harmless by assistant director Dave Halls. The latter admitted that he should have checked the weapon before the rehearsal but that he had not done so. According to several witnesses, Dave Halls had announced to Alec Baldwin that the weapon was “cold”, which means in the jargon of the cinema that the revolver is empty and harmless.

At a press conference, prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies did not rule out possible criminal proceedings against Alec Baldwin. But she insisted that it was too early to establish the responsibilities of each and to formulate the accusations which could result from it.