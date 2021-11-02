these European countries where cases of contamination are on the rise

In Europe, the number of new Covid-19 infections per day is increasing more than in other regions of the world. The situation, critical in Eastern Europe, is also worsening in our close neighbors.

“The total number of Covid-19 cases and deaths is increasing for the first time in two months, this is due to the current rise in the epidemic in Europe, which outweighs the decline observed in other regions of the world”. During a press conference Thursday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO, sounded the alarm about the epidemic resumption observed in Europe for the past two weeks.

If the situation is particularly critical in the countries of Eastern Europe, where several countries are approaching or exceeding their daily infection average, our neighboring countries are not spared by this epidemic resurgence. Overview.

• UK

Since mid-October, the country has been facing an explosion in the number of new daily cases, with more than 40,000 infections recorded on average per day, or 67% of the peak of infections (the highest average number of cases of contamination recorded in the country). The peak was reached on October 21, when 51,719 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in 24 hours, a level not reached since mid-July.

Over the past seven days, the average number of daily deaths is also on the rise. This Tuesday, the incidence rate reached 429 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Despite calls from scientists, who are worried about overloading hospitals and calling for immediate action, the British government has brushed aside the hypothesis of new confinement. “The infection figures are high but we are staying within the planned parameters (…) We are sticking to our plan,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared at the end of October.

The vaccination campaign has also slowed down sharply in the country, which has chosen to lift all health restrictions this summer. Based on data fromOur World in Data, 73.2% of the population has received at least one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, or 49.9 million people.

• Germany

The situation is also worrying in Germany, where 9,658 new cases were recorded in 24 hours last Monday, or 3,085 more than the previous Monday.

The seven-day incidence rate reached 153.7 cases per 100.00 inhabitants, against 126 Thursday, according to the Robert Koch health watch institute. The explosion in the incidence rate is particularly marked in young people: it reaches 330 cases in 5-14 year olds, and 182 in 15-34 year olds, according to the watch institute and updated figures Sunday.

Hospitalizations of patients with Covid increased by 40% in the space of a week, according to the Society of German Hospitals. In intensive care, the increase reaches 15%.

Angela Merkel, responsible for handling current affairs before the formation of a new team to be led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, herself sounded the alarm this weekend. The current development in hospitals and the number of deaths “worry me a lot (….) And should worry us all”, declared on the sidelines of her final G20 summit in Rome the chancellor, who faced with the Covid- 19 his most serious crisis in 16 years in office. The time is “again to a certain recklessness”, with the lifting of many restrictions in recent months, she regretted.





In total, 69.4% of the population received at least one dose of the vaccine in Germany, or 57.7 million people.

• Belgium

In Belgium, the average number of cases per week has exceeded 6,500, according to the latest epidemiological point published on Saturday by the Belgian health authorities, against 4,041. Likewise, deaths linked to a Covid-19 infection are in increase (+ 33%), as well as hospital admissions (+ 32%).

Between October 18 and October 24, the incidence rate is 544 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, against 327 the previous week.

• Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the deterioration of the situation prompted Prime Minister Mark Rutte to introduce new restrictive measures on Tuesday, including the return of the compulsory wearing of protective masks in closed public establishments such as shops. Since October 20, the number of daily cases has exceeded 5,000, peaking on October 31 with 8,196 new cases in 24 hours.

On average, 7,711 new cases per day last week, a figure up 39% from the previous week, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The incidence rate, meanwhile, exceeds the mark of 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. On October 26, it stood at 226.

• Southern Europe, more spared

Unlike the rest of the continent, France, Italy and Spain seem relatively spared by this recovery, for the moment, even if a tremor is felt in the number of daily contaminations and the incidence rate.

During the week of October 18 to 24, “the resumption of viral circulation is confirmed in metropolitan France”, indicates Public Health France on Thursday. The incidence rate has increased by 14% in one week, and currently stands at 59, according to Covid-Tracker. “Critical care and hospital admissions were on the rise again,” adds the health authority.

In Italy, the number of daily cases has been rising since October 25, with a peak on the 29th, when 5,332 cases were recorded in 24 hours. On average, 51 cases have been identified per 100,000 people in the last 7 days.

Likewise, in Spain the incidence rate stands at 28, in the last seven days and the country records around 2,000 cases daily, peaking on October 25 at 4,485.

• Eastern Europe, the most affected territory

The situation is particularly worrying in Eastern Europe. In Russia in particular, and despite the establishment of a non-working week to halt the progression of the virus, according to official figures, more than 1,000 people have died from Covid-19 every day on average since October 20.

And according to the authorities themselves, this record is largely underestimated. Daily reports show 239,693 deaths on November 1. But the national statistics agency Rosstat, which has a broader definition of Covid deaths, deplored a much worse toll at the end of September: nearly 450,000 deaths.

After Russia, Ukraine and Romania are currently the two countries in Europe with the most daily deaths, with 546 and 442 deaths per day on average over the last seven days, respectively.

In Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the incidence rate is currently over 1,000 while in Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia, it exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.