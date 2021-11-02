These madeleines should not be eaten

Sold in many stores, these madeleines are subject to a recall due to the presence of a foreign body.

If you have these cakes at home, don’t eat them! This new product recall, written by the official government product recall website, concerns chocolate madeleines from the Maison Colibri brand. Specifically, you should not eat the Classic dark chocolate shell madeleine and the milk chocolate shell hazelnut madeleine.

These cakes were recalled due to the possible presence of a foreign body such as glass, plastic, paper, textiles, etc. There is therefore a “risk of ingestion and provocation of lesions of the digestive system”, specifies the site. The affected lots are sachets of eight 240 gram madeleines in a paper sachet. All were sold between October 4 and 8, 2021 in many major brands: Auchan, Carrefour, Monoprix, Leclerc, Intermarché, Système U, Cora and on the Veepee website.





A possible refund

Which lots are affected? These are lots 4021, 4022, 4023 with a date of minimum durability established on February 17, 2022, lots 3951, 3952, 3953 with a date of minimum durability on February 13, 2022 and lots 4011, 4012 with a date of minimum durability established on February 16, 2022.

If you have these different products in your closet, stop consuming them and destroy them. It is also possible to bring them directly to the point of sale for a refund. In case of questions, the Colibri company has set up a number to answer consumers’ questions: 05 46 91 19 19. An email address currently exists: madeleine@maison-colibri.com.

VIDEO – Health Book – Dr Christian Recchia: “Have you been told that intermittent fasting is good for your health?