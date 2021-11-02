More

    Thierry Henry regrets the inaction of social networks to fight against online abuse

    Sports


    Last March, Thierry Henry decided to withdraw from social networks. The former Arsenal player, who was however very followed (15 million subscribers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) had asked that these platforms be better controlled, especially on racist comments and online abuse.

    “They are not doing enough. They are not really trying to change anything ”


    During a conference for Web Summit on Tuesday, he explained that he regretted the inaction of social networks since his decision. “Social media is a far cry from doing what’s necessary to make us feel safe on it – let’s be honest. The platforms must be our partners in order to lead a substantive discussion with a view to concrete actions. Some of them are making progress, […] but not all and not enough. They aren’t really trying to change anything. It is an essential tool in the world we live in, but can it be safe? That’s the whole point “, he launched before sending a message to young victims of racist abuse. “This is my message: you shouldn’t be stopped by these guys. If you ever feel like you don’t belong, you are … no one can stop you from doing what you want. “


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleTesla tumbles on Wall Street after Elon Musk tweet about Hertz order
    Next articleForza Horizon 5: a first big patch deployed in anticipation of the release

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC