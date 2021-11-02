Thierry Henry regrets the inaction of social networks to fight against online abuse

During a conference for Web Summit on Tuesday, he explained that he regretted the inaction of social networks since his decision. “Social media is a far cry from doing what’s necessary to make us feel safe on it – let’s be honest. The platforms must be our partners in order to lead a substantive discussion with a view to concrete actions. Some of them are making progress, […] but not all and not enough. They aren’t really trying to change anything. It is an essential tool in the world we live in, but can it be safe? That’s the whole point “, he launched before sending a message to young victims of racist abuse. “This is my message: you shouldn’t be stopped by these guys. If you ever feel like you don’t belong, you are … no one can stop you from doing what you want. “