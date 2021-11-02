this bug allows players to be kicked out without them being able to do anything

The bugs in the MMORPG may have consequences terrible not for one player or a group of players, but for one faction, a continent or even for all the players of the game at the same time. We remember the famous plague of World of warcraft who needed a complete shutdown of servers. The last game ofAmazon dated, New World, has just experienced a similar episode, although less important, which could expel any player.

New World : expel a player on request

Connect to the output of a MMORPG is often a very hard. Those who have known New World at its beginnings know what we are talking about, with long queuessometimes going up to several tens of hours to connect to the servers. But once inside of it, you can find out a great title that is sure to deliver great content, up to a point. We had performed a test of it that you can find here for more details about the game and our opinion on it. Because today unfortunately, it’s a new bug that has been talked about New World.

Indeed, even if the developers have announced that they may have corrected the problem, It would be better turn off text chat for a while. Clever kids had fun at delving into the game code and discovered a way to encode HTML commands through the game’s text chat. By entering a particular order, the game will try to perform an action that is described in this one, like finding an object, but not succeeding, it will run it in a loop until the game of the one who received the message crashes. Fortunately, Amazon announced that it fixed the problem:





Earlier today, we discovered an issue that allowed players to post images and other links in the chat, resulting in undesirable behavior. We have deployed a patch that should fix this issue and prevent players from abusing and exploiting this feature. This function should already be activated in each region. We appreciate your patience as we investigate and resolve this issue.

New World : one more bug …

You might think thatwith the many patches, bugs and exploits would be rarer. However, very many continue to exist and even to be used without consequences by the players. Result: the game is losing more and more players every week, with peaks of up to 135,000 fewer users in seven days. The 3rd of October, New World had almost 1 million players. On November 1, 508,000 players responded to the call. In addition to the many bugs, the game shows little interest once at maximum level, where in a classic MMORPG, many players agree that this is when the game really begins.

Among the other reasons for players leaving, we can cite the problems related to the FPS limits of the game, causing some RTX 3090 graphics cards to break, forcing them to always display more frames per second. Fortunately the game is not devoid of good deeds, like this player who challenged himself to go up to the maximum level without shedding the slightest drop of blood. At any rate we are not ready to stop telling you about the bugs on New World Unfortunately. The game is certainly very good, but the decision-making gaps at Amazon seem to be the key to the problem, still a month after its release. If you’re comfortable with English, this video from YouTuber Callum Upton sums up all the current game bugs very well, as well as the one we just talked about today.