This drive can store 500TB for 13.8 billion years without degrading

Scientists at the University of Southampton have succeeded in filling so-called 5D optical memories, they have an extremely high storage density and longevity.

5D optical data storage is a fairly technical term, it is usually referred to as Superman memory crystal, referring to the memory crystals used in Superman movies. The concept has been the subject of experimental demonstration for years. A team has just presented impressive progress.

10,000 times the storage density of a Blu-ray disc

This memory works with three layers with tiny dots in quartz. More concretely, this storage medium consists of fused quartz where the spatial dimensions, intensity, polarization and wavelength are used to encode the data.





Designation 5D comes from the five dimensions: three for position, one for orientation and one for size. This ultimately results in a storage density 10,000 times greater than that of a Blu-ray disc. In total, 500 TB of data can be stored on a disk a few centimeters in diameter. These disks are capable of withstanding temperatures up to 1000 ° C and they can last 13 800 million years without degrading. Do you think the Earth would be habitable for at least 1.75 billion years and at most 3.25 billion years… these disks can therefore theoretically last longer than human life on Earth.

There are, however, a few small caveats at the moment: the data can only be read using a combination of an optical microscope and a polarizer. In addition, the write speeds when storing this data are extremely slow, we speak of 230 KB / s. It’s very slow, it’s like recording about 100 pages of text per second. However, the latest announcement is indeed about progress in writing speed.

Rather than using the femtosecond laser, a special type of laser that produces ultra-short pulses, to write directly into glass, the researchers harnessed light to produce an optical phenomenon known as near-field enhancement (near field improvement).

Anecdotally, the technology is used in production by the Arch Mission Foundation. His first and second discs were given to Elon Musk who keeps one in his personal library and the other being placed aboard the Tesla Roadster in space.