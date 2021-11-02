This finalist today sick and impossible to recognize physically!

This Saturday, October 30, Star Academy fans were able to see the familiar faces of the time such as Nikos Aliagas, Jenifer or even Jean-Pascal. There were also Mario, Carine, Armande Altaï, Kamel Ouali and many other celebrities from the show.

With the decades, there is no doubt: we are all changing. But some more than others. Among the many candidates of the “Star Academy” on TF1, a young woman stands out. Indeed, at the time, she had lived a wonderful adventure in the spotlight. But today, after going through a difficult illness, she has become unrecognizable. Can you recognize her?

In 2001, this talented young woman dazzled with her unique voice. But also because she has a personality that you won’t forget. She was on the very first season of the star Academy. At the time, she was only 22 years old. This is Jessica Marquez. The latter had brilliantly managed to finish in the semifinals. During this edition, it is indeed Jenifer who won hands down.

The scenes of TF1 deemed grossophobic!

But since 2013, Jessica Marquez had played the card of discretion. It was only in 2019 that she had accepted an interview with our colleagues from the magazine Close. She then confided in the origins of her physical transformations.

During the TF1 premium broadcast on October 30, 2021, it surprised viewers. Many tweeters laughed at her because she gained weight. It did not take more for other Internet users to take his defense on the social network. “#Star Academy those who criticize Jessica … In 2 clicks, we learn that she is sick (hyperthyroidism). Which explains her condition, her physical changes… And which does not allow any jokes or mockery. ”,“ Jessica has thyroid problems there are a lot of not-so-great comments on her weight gain #Star Academy /: ”,“ And if not the grossophobic remarks on Jessica are you okay, people? #Star Academy”, Could one read in particular on the side of its allies.





Star Academy: “It’s quite complicated to manage on a daily basis”

On the other hand, some have clearly pointed out that certain scenes selected by TF1 had no place in 2021. They squarely considered these scenes grossophobic. Indeed, we discover the director of the program, Alexia Laroche-Joubert, impose a diet on the two candidates Carine and Jenifer. “This thing about the weight it could soooo not pass today I think 😭 (and fortunately) #Star Academy”,“ Today telling a candidate you’ve gained too much weight we’ll deprive you of cake… It would be a scandal #Star Academy“,” I dream the sequence on the weight of Carine and Jen would not be on TV at all today #Star Academy”,“ 2001: you have weight to lose, 2021: balance your weight! ””, Some have thus indicated.

As for Jessica Marquez, she had revealed in the pages of Close suffer from hypothyroidism. ” I have a little problem because it makes you gain weight so necessarily when you are 40 years old and you gain 10 kilos, it hurts a bit! It’s quite complicated to manage on a daily basis. The thyroid is the conductor of hormones in women. So it regulates the temperature of the body, it regulates the pituitary part of the brain, it regulates everything. And when you are 40, you have the hormones even more on the cleat and therefore, it makes you twist and it is very tiring“, She had explained to journalists in 2019.

That year, the young woman could not find an effective drug. The one she was taking, the Euthyrox, did not suit her. She therefore did not hesitate to launch an appeal to find something better. ” I couldn’t stand it. If anyone has an alternative solution without the treatment, I am the taker“, She had indeed declared.

Today, his musical career is at half mast ” because it really didn’t work” , she says. But Jessica Marquez turned to aromatherapy.



