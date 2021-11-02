this former finalist disfigured during an MMA fight

A finalist from Koh-Lanta: the Secret Weapons took back his boxing gloves this Saturday evening and came out damn banged up from his fight.

After the Koh-Lanta posts, Lucie Bertaud – finalist defeated by Maxine during the Secret Weapons season – returned to the MMA rings this Saturday, October 30. It was the martial arts champion’s first fight after a year of absence. And not everything went as planned. She was severely beaten by her opponent, Venezuelan Karla Benitez, who nudged her hard in the face. His cheeks were already swollen from this bitter struggle. The nudge disfigured her and left her with a huge pigeon egg under her right eye, as pictures from RMC Sport show.

Despite the defeat, Lucie was able to count on the support of her friends from Koh-Lanta, such as Dorian or Moussa, who came to encourage her at the Zénith in Paris, where the event was taking place. “Thank you all for your support in victory and defeat. I would have liked to make you much more proud, I had a lot of pressure. I love you very much, ”she declared at RMC Sport’s microphone after the fight.





Lucie Bertaud feeds a lot of regrets

Lucie Bertaud, who practiced boxing for a long time before moving to MMA, came out of this opposition with great regret. If she dominated the first two rounds, she was taken by surprise on the third, and on her playing field. This she pointed out in her post-match interview. “She took me where I was strong, at ‘cage control’,” she explained. In his defense, opposite, it was very strong. “She has 35 fights, I have five. Thirty (…)

Read more on the GALA website

VIDEO – Koh-Lanta: Mohamed’s huge revelation on Clémence Castel’s earnings in 2005

PHOTO – Princess Eugenie shares an amazing shot of her son August for Halloween

Richard Berry applauded: this video that will not please his daughter Coline

Florian Philippot not vaccinated, he assumes: “I have been a ‘sub-citizen’ for months”

Anthony Delon filmed his mother’s last days: shocking documentary soon to air

Jacques and Gabriella from Monaco in an amusement park for Halloween: thrills guaranteed!