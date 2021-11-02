Thomas Pesquet cannot (yet) return to Earth

The multiple takeoff postponements of the Crew-3 rocket also delayed the return to Earth of Thomas Pesquet, who has been in the ISS since April.

Thomas Pesquet’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is starting to be long. The return to Earth of the Crew-2 crew, of which it is part, was normally planned “at the beginning of November” but the US Space Agency (NASA) explained Monday “continue to assess the dates” possible for return.





Because, Nasa and SpaceX postponed Monday for the second time in a few days the takeoff of the Crew-3 mission aboard a Falcon 9 rocket which is to take four astronauts to the ISS, due to a “problem of minor health ”in one of the crew members. The problem “is not a medical emergency and is not related to Covid-19,” Nasa said in a statement, without giving further details. US astronauts Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn, as well as German astronaut Matthias Maurer, will remain in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center pending, the agency added. They were initially scheduled to take off early Sunday morning. But due to bad weather, the flight had already been postponed to Wednesday.

The launch is now scheduled for Saturday at 11:36 p.m. local time (03:36 GMT Sunday), from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The astronauts must replace the four members of Crew-2, including Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, who have been in the ISS since April. NASA has announced that it will not rule out an “indirect handover” rather than a direct one between the two crews.