Thomas Pesquet reveals his amazing Halloween on the International Space Station on Instagram!

Thomas Pesquet publishes this Monday, November 1, photos on his Instagram account of his Halloween party, and the least we can say is that the French astronaut is not lacking in humor!
Last Sunday, the masks, fake blood and vampire teeth were out to celebrate Halloween. Many celebrities have played the game such as Nagui and Mélanie Page who have turned into a demonic couple or Elodie Gossuin who took out a costume from hell to scare her community on Instagram. Football is not left out since Neymar has decided to play the game by opting for a Mexican skeleton makeup. Kylian Mbappé, he revisited the film A prince in New York with Eddie Murphy. Halloween has even been exported to space since Thomas Pesquet decided to bring back some pumpkins aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Halloween from space
For several months, the French astronaut has been gravitating with a few other colleagues above the Earth in order to collect as much information as possible on the blue planet and what surrounds us in space. Carrying out many different scientific experiments, the astronaut regularly uses social networks to share all the photos he takes from space but also to tell the story of life aboard the International Space Station. This Monday, November 1, and even if he finds himself thousands of kilometers from the fervor of Halloween, Thomas Pesquet still decided to party.
Hilarious internet users
And the astronaut did not fail to post new photos on Instagram of his Halloween party with his comrades! In legend, Anne Mottet’s companion wrote: “Weird things happened in the Station during Halloween: a wandering spacesuit that floats like a specter, and that hand that rose from the dead … Unless it just appeared from our observation rack of the Earth? Aki …? “ In the comments, Internet users were delighted with this post and dream of celebrating Halloween in space. “It must be crazy celebrating Halloween in space, maybe I’m influenced by the Alien movies”, “Good to see the atmosphere is good up there!”, can we read in particular.