To be continued today … Valneva – Boursorama

(AOF) – On Monday, Valneva jumped 8.68% to 20.92 euros. The banks in charge of the capital increase of 4.5 million new shares exercised their over-allotment option to subscribe for 675,000 additional ordinary shares in the form of 337,500 ADS. This mark of confidence is an opportunity for investors to reposition themselves on a title which has yielded 14% during the last three sessions on the announcement, precisely, of this capital increase.

In fine, the total number of ordinary shares and ADS of Valneva issued within the framework of the global offer amounts to 5.175 million ordinary shares, of which 708,120 will be delivered in the form of 354,060 ADS, each representing two ordinary shares, bringing the total gross amount of the global offering to approximately $ 102 million (€ 88 million).

LEXICON

ADR / ADS





An ADR (American Depository Receipt) program allows a foreign company to be listed in the United States. An ADR constitutes a right of ownership over a materially listed security (ADS or American Depository Share). The ADRs of a foreign company are issued through a US bank, in return for the consignment of a corresponding amount of principal shares.

AOF – LEARN MORE

Boost for French pharmacy

At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate growth of at least 0.5% in laboratory turnover,

Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.