To regain balance, SNCF finances its rebound on credit

Jean-Pierre Farandou does not intend to appeal for state aid to complete the year 2021. At least this is what the CEO of SNCF said in an interview with the Figaro this Tuesday, November 2, despite a financial year that promises to be once again in deficit. He also ruled out the possibility of resorting to a new disposal of assets, ensuring that the railway group is “in a rebound situation”.

The boss of the SNCF therefore displays a certain optimism, while confirming that his group will lose money in 2021. He did not give any forecasts, but the SNCF had already lost 780 million euros in the first half of the year after suffering the impact of the third containment in the spring. The improvement should still be significant compared to the 3 billion euros lost in 2020.

SNCF Voyageurs is still aiming for balanced cash flow in 2022

Passenger traffic still low, logistics compensate

The SNCF thus benefits from several positive factors, including an increase in the occupancy rate in its passenger trains since this summer to around 80% on main lines. And the dynamism continues this fall, as Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs explained a few days ago, with trains 90% full, especially on weekends with the entire TGV fleet put online. For the All Saints holidays, the SNCF will have sold 4.3 million tickets, as many as in 2019.

Christophe Fanichet nevertheless conceded that the average basket of travelers had fallen by several percent in 2021 compared to 2019. A phenomenon due in part to the fragility of business traffic, usually very profitable, which is struggling to restart, but also to price incentives intended for boost the resumption of traffic.

In his interview, Jean-Pierre Farandou, for his part, points to the good health of his logistics subsidiary Geodis. In the first half of the year, it increased its turnover by 20% compared to the same period in 2019. By way of comparison, the SNCF group’s income for the first half of 2021 was still 10% lower than in 2019, and those of SNCF Voyageurs by 29%.

Disposal of assets and savings measures

SNCF will also benefit from the sale of its Ermewa freight wagon rental subsidiary, finalized a week ago. Deemed non-strategic by Jean-Pierre Farandou, it will bring in more than 3 billion euros to the SNCF.

The rail group must finally reap the benefits of its savings plan, with an impact on free cash flow estimated at 1.3 billion euros at the end of the year. At the end of June, SNCF announced that it had already achieved two-thirds of its objective by playing on the improvement of industrial processes or the postponement of certain investments.

In September, Jean-Pierre Farandou also announced the elimination of 2,000 to 3,000 jobs. These measures are in addition to the 2.5 billion euros in savings already implemented in 2020.

On the strength of this improvement, the boss of the SNCF also confirms his objective of a return to equilibrium in 2022, in accordance with the commitments made with the State at the time of the railway reform in 2018.





Priority to deleveraging (but debt is on the rise again)

If the improvement is therefore significant, the situation of SNCF remains fragile. As Jean-Pierre Farandou concedes in his interview, the group “Will borrow the equivalent of (its) deficit to meet current expenses”. During the half-year results, the group announced that it had a line of credit of 3.5 billion euros, for available cash of 8.7 billion euros.

And if the SNCF can afford to borrow, the State is far from being a stranger to it. This gave the group a real breath of fresh air by taking over a large part of SNCF Réseau’s debt, to the tune of 25 billion euros at the start of 2020 and an additional 10 billion euros at the beginning of 2022. He also realized a capital increase of the head company, SNCF SA, to the tune of 4 billion euros as part of the support plan for the rail sector.

Since these measures, and while the group says that deleveraging is a priority, SNCF’s debt has started to rise again. To cope with a deficit free cash flow of 2.8 billion euros in 2020, the group borrowed as much. And the level of debt rose again by 256 million euros in the first half to reach 38.4 billion euros.

The sale of Ermewa should help control the level of indebtedness, or even allow it to be lowered, but the SNCF group will not be able to renew this type of operation indefinitely.